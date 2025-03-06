Bubba Chandler News: Reassigned to MiLB camp

Chandler was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.

Chandler entered spring training with a shot at winning a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day rotation, but he appears destined to open the 2025 season in the minors. Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect, Chandler made three appearances this spring, allowing four walks, three hits and five earned runs across 2.1 innings of work, while striking out a pair. Chandler seems likely to make his MLB debut at some point this upcoming season.