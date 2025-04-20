Cal Stevenson News: Joins big-league club

The Phillies recalled Stevenson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster but is up with Philadelphia on Sunday as Brandon Marsh (hamstring) lands on the injured list. Stevenson had a .708 OPS in 18 games across a couple regular-season stints with the Phillies last season, and he isn't likely to have a significant role while up in the majors this time around.