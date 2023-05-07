NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ben Brown, Cubs: Brown, acquired last season by the Cubs from the Phillies for David Robertson, was promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. He made seven Double-A starts for Chicago last season and has been dominant at that level this year with an 0.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB over 20 innings to earn the call-up. The 6-foot-6 righty offers a plus curveball, above-average slider and mid-90s fastball and improved his command and control this season and could be pitching on the North Side of Chicago by the summer. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate bid, up in keeper leagues)

Carlos Carrasco, Mets: Carrasco has been on the injured list since Apr. 16 due to pain caused by a small bone chip in his right elbow and received an injection three days later. He threw a multi-inning bullpen session on Apr. 30, paving the way for him to make a rehab start this past weekend, and could rejoin the Mets' rotation in the upcoming week. Carrasco struggled in each of his three outings, the last the best one before he was sidelined and experienced elbow problems late in the spring. If the injection resolves the problem, he makes for a nice buy-low candidate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped injury spec return bid)

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, who dealt with a biceps issue in spring training and aggravated the injury in his first start of the regular season, was slated to throw five innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday. He tossed 60 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday, which might allow him to need only the one minor-league rehab appearance before being activated. Once that happens, Cueto should slide back into his back-end rotation slot, but could end up in the bullpen if either Braxton Garrett or Edward Cabrera is pitching well. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped injury spec return bid)

Dylan Dodd, Braves: Dodd pitched well enough in a spot start Thursday by yielding three runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout over six innings to earn the win. He was sent back to the minors on Friday and may be needed again by the big club soon depending on how much time Kyle Wright (shoulder) misses. Dodd will likely be a candidate to pitch May 16 against the Rangers, the next time Atlanta will need a fifth starter if Wright remains sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (prospective call up bid)

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs: Hendricks, profiled the last two weeks, gets another mention as he made his second rehab start. He allowed four earned runs on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa after getting lit up for six earned runs across 1.2 frames in his rehab debut last week. The good news is that he came out of the start feeling good. Hendricks, who suffered a right shoulder capsular tear last August, joined the team in Chicago to throw a bullpen session and work on some mechanical issues. It sounds like he'll make at least one more start on the farm before the Cubs consider him an option for their major-league rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury spec return bid)

Adrian Houser, Brewers: Houser, sidelined with a groin injury, was promoted to start Sunday against the Giants. He made four Triple-A rehab starts and produced a 3.07 ERA across 14.2 innings, including five frames on Apr. 28. Colin Rea had been filling the fifth starter role with Brandon Woodruff sidelined, but will likely cede that role to Houser. It's possible they use Houser out of the bullpen down the road, but the Brewers will initially deploy him in their rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same bid as prior week)

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore, who came over to St. Louis from Tampa Bay for Randy Arozarena, continues to excel at Triple-A Memphis with a 2.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB in 33.2 innings over six starts. He struggled with his fastball since the year off in 2020 with a rise in walks, homers, and too many baserunners, which continued in his major-league debut last season. Liberatore saw his fastball velocity tick up to the mid-90s this spring, which has contributed to his hot start starts at Memphis. Adam Wainwright (groin) returned to the rotation Saturday, but Steven Matz continues to slump and could either be skipped or removed from the rotation to open a spot for Liberatore. Matz will start Sunday, but that could be his last chance if he continues to underperform. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (spec call up bid)

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Pfaadt, profiled a few weeks ago when the Mad Bum era in Arizona ended, finally got the call to The Show. Prior to his promotion, he had registered a 3.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB over 25.1 innings at Triple-a Reno . The 6-foot-4 righty boasts a well-rounded pitch mix, featuring a mid-90s fastball with good ride, a plus slider with sharp bite and a solid changeup. Pfaadt struggled in his first major-league start by giving up seven runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk across 4.2 innings Wednesday against Texas. He projects to be a future third or fourth starter. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped call up bid)

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies: Senzatela, recovered from the torn left ACL he suffered last August, made his season-debut Friday against the Mets. He'll throw strikes and limit longballs, but also surrenders a lot of hits and is ironically better at home than on the road. Senzatela averages about five innings per start, so be cautious with any bids. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Ranger Suarez, Phillies: Suarez, sidelined with forearm inflammation, made the third start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. After throwing 27 pitches and then 54 in his first two rehab starts, he was to get his pitch count up to the 70-to-75 range in what will likely be his final rehab start before returning from the 15-day IL. Once activated. Suarez - who used to throw a sinker, four-seamer and changeup with the occasional slider and added a cutter and curve last season - will slot back in as the Phils' No. 4 starter. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped injury spec return bid)

Adam Wainwright, Cardinals: Wainwright, who we all believe to be in the final season of his long and distinguished major-league career, strained his groin while with Team USA during the WBC. He was very hittable during his three-start minor-league rehab assignment between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis where he yielded nine earned runs on 18 hits and two walks over 13 innings, showing a drop in velocity that was also seen this spring. Diminished MPH on Wainwright's fastball has been the case the last three years with him finding a way to win and limit damage, St. Louis hopes that is the case now that he's back in the rotation, though he allowed four runs in five innings during his first start. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Alex Wood, Giants: Wood suffered a strained left hamstring in the third inning on Apr. 18 against the Marlins. He was to miss "at least" several weeks, but recovered a little quicker than expected and was back on the mound in less than two weeks. Wood posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 10 innings and threw a live batting practice Tuesday, a bullpen session Friday and could begin a rehab assignment Sunday at Triple-A Sacramento. He should be back with the team a week or two later, resuming his spot at the back end of the SF rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Huascar Brazoban, Marlins: Brazoban has been outstanding for the Marlins to begin 2023 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB through 19 innings with four holds. He's been deployed as a multi-inning reliever in eight of his 13 appearances while significantly improving his K:BB and BB:IP ratios. Brazoban's fine numbers and usage pattern provide value even beyond single leagues despite serving in a long-relief role. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Codi Heuer, Cubs: Heuer, profiled last week, is repeated here as he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa Saturday. He came over to the Cubs in the Craig Kimbrel deal in 2021, underwent Tommy John surgery last March and misse all of 2022. Heuer will need an extended rehab stint and be an option for the Cubs in the early part of the summer. He could end up as Chicago's closer by the end of the season as a result of his strikeout upside and stuff. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec injury return bid)

CATCHER

Miguel Amaya, Cubs: Amaya was promoted by the Cubs with Yan Gomes landing on the 7-day IL. He was sporting an impressive 1.070 OPS with four homers through 13 games at Double-A and likely is Chicago's catcher of the future with Willson Contreras in St. Louis. Amaya was viewed as a better real-life than fantasy player due to his defense being ahead of his offense, but the strides he's made at the plate bode well for the future. He likely will head down when Gomes returns, making him more of a keeper-league stash candidate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (keeper stash)

Tres Barrera/Andrew Knizner, Cardinals: St. Louis is unhappy with Willson Contreras' performance behind the plate. As a result, Knizner will operate as the Cardinals' lead catcher for the next few weeks while Contreras spends time at DH. Knizner has been unable to take advantage of opportunities in the past as he's only hit .201/.287/.285 with eight homers across 197 career major-league games, so don't expect much from him in this stint. Barrera was promoted Saturday as Knizner's backup. Barrera- 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Knizner- 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Elias Diaz, Rockies: Diaz was rostered in 59 percent of CBS leagues, just under the 65 percent threshold I use for these columns. He inked a three-year, $14.5 million extension with Colorado after crushing 18 home runs with a .774 OPS in 2021, but was unable to build on that success last season. Diaz has rediscovered his stroke at the dish and is hitting for average while posting a solid slash line. The homers are down, but he's making up for it with doubles and could see an uptick in longballs as the weather gets warmer. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Brett Sullivan, Padres: Sullivan posted solid numbers in the minors for the Rays, but never was considered for a promotion. Dealt to San Diego in Apr. 2022, he enjoyed another good year at Triple-A and was promoted in mid-April with Luis Campusano (thumb) sidelined. Sullivan has received periodic action backing up Austin Nola behind the plate, which should remain the case with Campusano not close to returning. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Austin Wynns, Rockies: Wynns is making his way around the NL West. After being designated for assignment by the Giants, he signed with the Dodgers and has now landed with Colorado after being let go by LA. Brian Serven was optioned out to Triple-A Albuquerque, leaving Wynns as the new backup catcher for Elias Diaz. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

FIRST BASE

Matt Mervis, Cubs: Mervis, profiled two weeks, is here again as he was promoted and made the starting lineup Friday. He carved up Triple-A pitching by slashing .286/.402/.560 with six home runs and only one less walk (18) than strikeouts (19) through 112 plate appearances at Triple-A. A breakout hitting prospect last season and undrafted free agent in 2020, Mervis has substantially improved his walk rate this year contributing to his early season call-up. He should get everyday playing time between first base and DH to substantially cut into the playing time for Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (upped call up bid)

SECOND BASE

Xavier Edwards, Marlins: Edwards, a supplemental first-round pick from 2018, was sent from Rays to the Marlins last offseason. He disappointed last year at Triple-A, but was much improved this season and has shown a better eye at the plate. Edwards had slashed .306/.427/.361 with no homers and seven steals through 20 games (90 plate appearances) with Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his promotion. Speed is his primary asset, and he may remain with Miami only until Joey Wendle comes off the IL. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (keeper stash)

THIRD BASE

Mark Vientos, Mets: Despite a big spring, Vientos was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse along with Brett Baty. Vientos has raked at Triple-A slashing .354/.431/.717 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 116 plate appearances. With the Mets' offense scuffling, he could get a look - similar to Baty from a few weeks ago - to try and provide a spark. Special assistant Carlos Beltran headed to Syracuse this weekend to see Vientos live, which could pave the way for a promotion. He could be an option as the right-handed DH and start versus southpaws while also getting the occasional start at first or third. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

SHORTSTOP

Braden Shewmake, Braves: Shewmake produced a strong spring, but lost out to Orlando Arcia to start the season as the Braves' starting shortstop. Arcia is on the IL with a bad wrist, but could be back by the middle of the month. Vaughn Grissom was promoted as a replacement, but has done little at the plate. Shewmake was called up Friday after hitting .243/.282/.456 with five homers and nine steals at Triple-A Gwinnett this season while splitting time between second base and shortstop. A first-round pick in 2019 out of Texas A&M, he'll get a long log until Arcia is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: After a very slow start, Tovar has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. Most of that output came at home, but he did homer Saturday at Citi Field. Tovar was promoted aggressively in 2022 and only received 23 plate appearances at Triple-A before 35 in the bigs to close the campaign. He'll need time to adjust to the higher level, but Colorado is committed to him as their shortstop of the future. Tovar offers the potential to provide a nice balance of speed and power - the latter especially at home - but will likely continue to have wide swings at the plate. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: Rostered

OUTFIELD

Adam Engel, Padres: Engel, who dealt with hamstring issues his last two seasons with the White Sox, signed with the Padres this offseason and suffered a strained hamstring in late March. He started a rehab assignment Apr. 22 and was activated Friday. The 31-year-old outfielder will provide some speed off the bench and operate as a part-time outfield starter. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Dominic Fletcher, Diamondbacks: Arizona promoted Fletcher last Sunday with Corbin Carroll nursing a knee bruise. In 93 at-bats with Triple-A Reno, the younger brother of Angels infielder David Fletcher hit .323 with three homers and a steal while registering a .976 OPS. With Carroll returning as a starter Friday, the lefty Fletcher is likely headed back to the minors before too long and will be a bench bat while with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6

Jason Heyward, Dodgers: Heyward, who somewhat surprisingly earned a spot on the LA roster this spring, was expected to backup at all three outfield spots, but not receive many at bats. He's taken advantage of the back injury to J.D. Martinez to start almost daily in either center or right against right-handed pitching. Heyward has already hit more homers than he did all of last season, though the power likely will come at the expense of batting average. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Tim Locastro, Mets: Locastro earned the fourth/fifth outfielder role out of the spring when Darin Ruf was designated for assignment after struggling since joining the Mets last season and battling arthritis in his right wrist. He saw minimal action off the bench and was mainly used as a pinch-hitter and late-inning defensive replacement before being sidelined in mid-April with back spasms. Locastro was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday and should return to the Mets this week. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Kevin Pillar, Braves: Pillar, who played in LA last year, claimed the fourth outfielder spot in Atlanta this spring. He was to see most of his action against southpaws, but has taken advantage of injuries to see an almost even split of at-bats versus righties and lefties. Pillar will provide you a little power and some speed while receiving most of his action in left field. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Nick Senzel, Reds: Senzel's major-league career has been littered with injuries. This season was no different, as he opened the year on the IL. Senzel got off to a slow start after joining the lineup, but has made up for that of late by displaying a bit of power and speed with a solid eye at the plate. When Senzel is right, those aspects are his strengths, but he's been unable to stay healthy enough to consistently display those talents. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Cal Stevenson, Giants: Stevenson, acquired from the A's in the middle of April, was promoted by the Giants this week. He went .310/.408/.429 over 49 plate appearances with Sacramento and Triple-A Las Vegas prior to the promotion, which occurred because both Brandon Crawford (calf) and Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) went on the injured list. Stevenson is backing up at outfielder and his stint in SF should last until one or both Crawford and/or Yaz are healthy. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Tyrone Taylor, Brewers: Taylor, sidelined all year, was activated Tuesday after completing a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville where he posted an .828 OPS across 23 plate appearances. He has a path to a semi-regular - if not a full-time - role in center or right with Garrett Mitchell sidelined for the rest of the season. Taylor offers a little pop, but that is offset with a low BA and OBA due to poor plate discipline. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (injury return bid)

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade has been raking at the plate, resulting in him starting nearly every day at first base - even against southpaws. After a strong 2021 following his arrival to the Bay from Minnesota, he underperformed last season. Wade has found his stroke at the plate, but is better suited to playing solely against righties and sitting against lefties. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Juan Yepez, Cardinals: Yepez was promoted Friday to take the place of Tyler O'Neill, who was placed on the IL with a strained back. He was off to a slow start at Memphis with just a .751 OPS and three homers, but he clubbed 28 between the majors and minors in 2022. Yepez could see semi-regular action in left field - especially versus lefties - while O'Neill is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7