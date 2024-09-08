NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire for the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Tristan Beck, Giants: Beck, returning from surgery on March 3 to address an upper right arm aneurysm, was activated last Sunday. He tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts in his season debut. Beck made five rehab appearances, throwing exactly three innings in four of his rehab outings but didn't toss more than 56 pitches on any occasion. The Giants likely envision him serving as a multi-inning reliever in September rather than being an option for the rotation. However, Beck could end up starting if Hayden Birdsong's struggles continue or they go to a six-man rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same return bid)

Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Garrett, sidelined since June 23 with a strained left forearm flexor, made his first rehab start for Single-A Jupiter on Thursday. He tossed three scoreless innings striking out five while allowing two hits and walking two. This was the first of what's likely to be a couple rehab starts, potentially paving the way for Garrett to rejoin the Marlins before the end of the season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same spec return bid)

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, returned to the minors after his start the Friday before the trade deadline after allowing four hits and a walk with five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings to get the win, was called back up when the rosters expanded last Sunday. In two spot starts last month, the southpaw allowed just one earned run while racking up 14 strikeouts over 11.2 innings. Hall is currently operating as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen with Milwaukee having a off day this past Thursday and upcoming Monday. But with the club finishing the regular season with a stretch of 19 games in 20 days, it's possible that Hall picks up some starts as part of a six-man rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same bid as prior)

Seth Johnson, Phillies: Johnson was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday. Acquired from the Orioles in July as part of the Gregory Sosa deal, Johnson posted a 2.33 ERA and 83:42 K:BB over 88.2 innings between the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2024. He's allowed just one run in three starts since joining Lehigh Valley last month. Johnson will be making his major-league debut Sunday, joining the rotation as the Phillies' new No. 5 starter in place of Tyler Phillips, who was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. He could stick in the role the rest of the season over Phillips and Taijuan Walker with a solid outing. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Landon Knack, Dodgers: Knack was promoted to start Friday with Gavin Stone (shoulder) landing on the injured list. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in his first major-league appearance since August 13. Through 11 appearances (nine starts), Knack has given up more than two runs just twice. He's at a 3.00 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB through 54 innings. He'll likely get at least one more start, which is tentatively projected to be at Atlanta, though Knack could stick around longer if the Dodgers decide he's performed better than Bobby Miller with Clayton Kershaw (toe) out as well. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Lance Lynn, Cardinals: Lynn, who had been dealing with the ailment for several starts, was placed on the 15-day injured list July 31 with right knee inflammation. Imaging on the knee came back clean and Lynn has been working his way back. Lynn made his first rehab start last Sunday for Triple-A Memphis, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 3.2 innings and 80 pitches, 54 of which were for strikes. is scheduled to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Reds. An 11-run disaster against the Nats on July 6 is still marring his numbers, but over his last six starts before being sidelined, Lynn gave up two runs or fewer in each of the other five, winning four of them and lasting at least five innings in all five. He has posted a 4.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 97:41 K:BB through 106.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same return bid)

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz, on the injured list since May 3 due to a lower-back strain, was activated last Sunday as the rosters expanded. Even though the Cardinals deliberately scaled back his workload, a decision on if Matz, who made nine rehab starts with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, was to be used as a starter or as a multi-inning reliever out of the bullpen was not initially made. The left-hander was used as a starter Tuesday in Milwaukee and allowed three runs over 4.2 innings, but is shifting to the bullpen with Lance Lynn (knee) rejoining the St. Louis' rotation Wednesday. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (lowered bid since he won't be starting)

Darren McCaughan, Marlins: Miami promoted McCaughan last Sunday from Triple-A Jacksonville. The 28-year-old righty received a second straight turn through the rotation after he took a no-decision while giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk in four innings in his first start versus the Giants. Over six total appearances in the big leagues this season between the Marlins and Guardians before his second start for Miami, McCaughan owned an 8.24 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 10:10 K:BB across 19.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies: Senzatela, whose last start came May 10, 2023, with him undergoing Tommy John surgery two months later, allowed two hits and struck out three with no walks across four scoreless innings in a rehab start with Double-A Hartford on Tuesday. This was his second start at that level, his first a four-inning appearance as well. Senzatela only threw 52 pitches Tuesday, so he'll likely need at least one more start, which will be his fifth, in the minors before being activated from the 60-day injured list and sliding into the back end of the Rockies' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped spec return bid)

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers, out with a strained left index finger since early June, tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his first rehab start with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday. The left-hander figures to require at least one more rehab start, likely at a higher affiliate, before being re-inserted into the Marlins' rotation, where he could replace several candidates. Weathers was showing signs of a breakout before getting injured, compiling a 3.55 ERA and 67:20 K:BB over 71 frames covering 13 starts. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

Trevor Williams, Nationals: Williams, placed on the IL at the end of May with a right flexor muscle strain, threw 59 pitches at PNC Park on Thursday. Manager Dave Martinez said that if Williams responds well to that work, the next step for Williams would likely be a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg or Triple-A Rochester. If Williams can throw 75 or 80 pitches, he is strong candidate to rejoin Washington before the end of the season, allowing the team to use a six-man rotation. Williams posted a 2.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across his 11 starts before he was sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Anthony Bender/John McMillon/Jesus Tinoco, Marlins: Bender, sidelined since Aug. 15 with a right shoulder impingement, kicked off a rehab stint last Saturday with Triple-A Jacksonville. He made three appearances in the minors and rejoined the parent club Saturday. With closer Calvin Faucher landing on the injured list, Bender, who allowed two runs Saturday, is in the end of game mix. Joining him there are McMillon, who was claimed off waivers from Kansas City in early-August, and Tinoco. McMillon has been solid in Miami, allowing two runs with a 13:5 K:BB in 12 innings, but he has been outdone by Tinoco, who has surrendered just three runs with a 24:4 K:BB in 18.1 innings since being claimed from the Cubs at the end of July. If targeting one, set your sights on Tinoco, who has been brilliant as a Marlin. Bender - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; McMillon - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Tinoco - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jaden Hill, Rockies: Hill, a second-round pick of the Rockies in 2021, was promoted to the parent club on Thursday. Originally a starter, Hill became a full-time reliever this season, posting a 4.57 ERA and 69:17 K:BB over 45.1 innings between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque. Hill has the potential to be a high-leverage reliever for the Rockies, but he will likely work in low-leverage spots initially while Tyler Kinley continues to close with Victor Vodnik sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Porter Hodge, Cubs: Hodge looks to be the Chicago closer for now, with Jorge Lopez landing on the IL, and for the foreseeable future. He is sporting a sparkling 1.75 ERA and 0.89 WHIP along with a 45:15 K:BB in 36 innings over 32 appearances. Roll with the hot hand. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22

Dennis Santana, Pirates: Santana notched the save Monday for the Pirates, David Bednar has struggled while Aroldis Chapman has quasi-stepped in as the team's closer. But he is sharing the role to a certain extent and Santana closed the door earlier this week. Santana's overall numbers are not that impressive, but he has not allowed an earned run the past month, notching a 16:2 K:BB in 15 innings over 12 appearances. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

CATCHER

Jhonny Pereda, Marlins: Pereda was promoted this week to provide the Marlins a third catcher behind Nick Fortes and Ali Sanchez for the final month of the season. Over his 199 plate appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2024, Pereda has slashed .302/.407/.444 with five home runs. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday. The injury to Lourdes Gurriel (calf, 10-day IL) has created a path to at-bats for Smith and he looks to be the semi-regular fill-in when Arizona faces a right-hander while Gurriel is sidelined. Randall Grichuk is playing versus lefties but is also seeing some time against righties, relegating Smith to spot duty. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6

SECOND BASE

Santiago Espinal, Reds: Espinal, who also qualifies at second base, has taken a stranglehold on the third base job in Cincy. He is slashing .398/.436/.580 since the All-Star break and appears to have leapfrogged Noelvi Marte on the depth chart at the hot corner. Playing time is still somewhat fluid, but Marte has struggled at the plate, opening the door for Espinal, who has taken advantage of the opportunity. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jose Iglesias/Pablo Reyes, Mets: Jeff McNeil suffered a broken wrist, despite having a guard on his, when he was hit by a curveball Friday. Stepping in to fill the breach left by McNeil's absence will mainly be Iglesias, who was already seeing copious action as the second sacker. Losing McNeil hurts the Mets offense as he had been on a tear since the All-Star break plus impacts their flexibility, since he was playing second and left field. Iglesias has been phenomenal in the field and at the plate this year. He will be supported by Reyes and New York could opt to promote Luisangel Acuna to provide the team additional infield depth. Iglesias - 12-team Mixed: $2: 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Reyes - 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped bid from prior)

Matt McLain, Reds: McLain, who underwent shoulder surgery in late March, is pain-free and has been cleared to resume baseball activities. His surgically repaired left shoulder no longer appears to be an issue, and he also appears to be past the more recent stress reaction in his rib cage, potentially paving the way for his return later this month. McLain started swinging a bat in July and was to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 12. He was scratched from that assignment after suffering the stress reaction. The Reds have not ruled out a late season return for McLain, but they'll wait to see how he responds to workouts after being off for three weeks. The 2021 first rounder produced 16 home runs with an .864 OPS during his rookie season over 403 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec bid)

Luke Williams, Braves: Atlanta's injured and walking wounded list grew by one Friday with Whit Merrifield fouling a ball off his foot and further testing revealing he's dealing with a fracture. While Merrifield will miss some time, a stay on the injured list doesn't seem necessary. Williams should handle most of the work at second base while Merrifield is out, as Ozzie Albies is not ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Kody Clemens/Buddy Kennedy/Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Alec Bohm's left-hand injury, which has kept him out of the lineup since August 29, finally landed the third baseman on the injured list Friday. Both Clemens and Sosa have been playing regularly, but with Bryce Harper now back, one of the two will retreat to the bench, A lefty-right platoon, which favors a hot Clemens could be the direction Philly goes despite Sosa's better overall numbers. Kennedy will be a bench bat. Clemens: 12-team Mixed: $1: 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Kennedy: 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Sosa: 12-team Mixed: $1: 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

SHORTSTOP

Marco Luciano, Giants: San Francisco recalled Luciano from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. He went 4-for-21 with nine strikeouts over seven games during his most recent stint in the big leagues, but he'll get another shot with the Giants after slashing .281/.359/.421 with two homers and six RBI across 64 plate appearances since returning to Triple-A. Luciano is seeing time as the second sacker with Tyler Fitzgerald locked in at shortstop. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6

Javier Sanoja, Marlins: Sanoja was promoted Saturday with Miami making several roster moves. Since earning a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville in late April, Sanoja slashed .294/.356/.438 with six homers and 59 RBI across 492 plate appearances with the Jumbo Shrimp. His ability to play both the infield and outfield should afford him playing time the last three weeks of the regular season. 12-team Mixed: $0: 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

OUTFIELD

Hunter Goodman/Andy Pages/Cal Stevenson/Eli White: The Rockies. Dodgers, Phillies and Braves called up depth outfielder this week. Goodman, batting just .176 with eight home runs and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in the majors this season, provides the Rockies with a third catcher as well as a potential platoon mate in the corner outfield or at designated hitter for left-handed-hitting regulars Nolan Jones and Charlie Blackmon. Pages saw copious playing time earlier this season while the Dodgers were beset by injuries. Now, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez and trade-deadline acquisition Tommy Edman will likely handle an everyday role in the Los Angeles outfield, leaving little room for Pages. With Austin Hays set to miss at least the next week due to a kidney infection, Stevenson will return to Philadelphia to make up for the lost depth in the Phillies' outfield unit. The 27-year-old has slashed .300/.420/.483 with eight homers and 43 RBI across 393 plate appearances in Triple-A but will likely be limited to a bench role while in the majors while Johan Rojas and Weston Wilson see an uptick in playing time. White has gotten on base at a .388 clip while popping eight home runs and going 24-for-26 on stolen-base attempts across 340 plate appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett this season but saw sparse usage in his prior two stints with the big club in 2024. He'll likely be utilized mainly as a pinch runner or late-inning defensive replacement during the final month of the season. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Luis Matos, Giants: Matos rejoined the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was optioned to Sacramento in late July but is back with the Giants for the final month of the season. Matos played in 40 games across his two previous stints in the majors this season, posting a .217/.238/.333 slash line with four homers in 143 plate appearances. The right-handed bat of Matos could work as a short-side platoon partner of Grant McCray in center field, seeing time against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Michael Siani, Cardinals: Siani, shelved since early August with a right oblique strain, was activated Sunday after completing a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis. When sidelined, Siani was hot, posting a slash line of .400/.455/.425 with four stolen bases, nine runs scored and four RBI across 43 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Even though Victor Scott was hitting well, manager Carlos Marmol has inserted Siani back into a starting role for the Cardinals. 12-team Mixed: $3: 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bod from prior)