NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, out since tweaking his left knee fielding a bunt Apr. 20, could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list and start Sunday against the Reds. He allowed one run over four innings in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, putting him on usual rest. Hall has made 13 minor-league appearances since landing on the IL, with his five-inning effort Jul. 31 the longest of those outings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped return bid)

Grant Holmes, Braves: Holmes will remain in the Atlanta rotation as the fifth starter. Reynaldo Lopez (forearm) went on the IL while neither Bryce Elder nor Dylan Dodd did enough to retain that role. Holmes posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 33 innings over 12 appearances (two starts), though was recently mainly used out of the pen. He gave up five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out eight on Friday at Coors Field. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly, sidelined since straining his right shoulder in April, made his first rehab start and went four innings and 62 pitches for high-A Hillsboro on Tuesday. He conceded three runs on six hits with two strikeouts, though the results aren't important. Kelly then threw a bullpen session Friday and is slated to start Sunday. In the four starts prior to getting hurt, he was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings following back-to-back solid campaigns. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Steven Matz Cardinals: Matz, on the injured list since May 3 due to a lower-back strain, allowed a run on three hits and two walks through 2.2 innings on Tuesday with Triple-A Memphis while throwing 34 of his 50 pitches for strikes. That marked his second rehab start at that level as he had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in June following a setback. Matz threw a bullpen session in mid-July, paving the way for this rehab stint. He'll likely need one ore two more rehab starts before rejoining the Cardinals and will likely rejoin the rotation, though could end up working in the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upper spec return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and profiled the last four weeks, made his season and D-Backs debut Tuesday where he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks with one K over 5.2 innings and 65 pitches. He was able to go without requiring a minor-league rehab start as he tossed a simulated game and was deemed ready. Signed to a four-year, $74-million contract with the Diamondbacks in 2023, Rodriguez's workload and sharpness may not be at its peak his first few outings. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same return bid)

Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Walker has been on the shelf since Jun. 23 with right index finger inflammation and allowed one run on two hits in five innings and 60 pitches Wednesday for Double-A Reading. That was his second rehab start as he surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while fanning three over 2.2 frames during his initial appearance. Walker will be reinstated from the IL to start Tuesday against the Marlins. Prior to being injured, he logged a 5.60 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 53.0 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Justin Martinez, Diamondbacks: Martinez notched back-to-back saves Monday and Wednesday. He's delivered six consecutive scoreless appearances while only allowing three hits and striking out 12 through six innings. The right-hander sports a 1.93 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 62:26 K:BB across 51.1 innings on the season. Martinez could continue to operate in the closer's role alongside the likes of A.J. Puk and Ryan Thompson, with Paul Sewald working in lower-leverage situations, but may have become the favorite for save opportunities with his recent performances. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Adrian Morejon, Padres: Morejon has been a solid bullpen piece for the Padres as he's produced a 2.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB in 47.1 innings. Signed to be a starter, injuries pushed him to the bullpen. Morejon holds upside in NL-only leagues with increased value in ones that count holds as he's become a solid setup man for Robert Suarez. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

Ryan Walker, Giants: Walker is the new Giants closer with Camilo Doval sent to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. The decision to send Doval to the minors comes after he gave up three earned runs in one inning and was charged with his fifth blown save Thursday. The 27-year-old righty will attempt to get back on track with Sacramento working on his command and control after recording a 6.75 ERA and 1.83 WHIP from 21.1 innings since Jun. 2. Walker has been dominant out of the bullpen this year with a 2.24 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 60.1 frames while typically handling the seventh inning. He notched the save Saturday and could cede the occasional opportunity to Jordan Hicks until Doval is recalled. But for now, Walker represents the main man in the SF pen. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

CATCHER

Joey Bart, Pirates: Bart has wrested the No. 1 catcher's job in Pittsburgh away from Yasmani Grandal while starting 16 of 21 games since the All-Star break. He's batting .316 with four homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored during that stretch while looking like the prospect everyone thought he was when he was selected second overall in 2018 by the Giants. Bart is up to a .267/.349/.514 slash line with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, 23 runs and six doubles over 49 contests. Injuries have shortened his career, but the talent is certainly there for above-average production if he can remain healthy. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

Adrian Del Castillo/Jose Herrera, Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left adductor strain. Del Castillo, taken 67 overall in 2021, was promoted from Triple-A Reno to replace Moreno on the D-Backs active roster. He produced a .319/.403/.608 line with 24 homers in 100 minor-league games and should split time behind the plate with Herrera, who's bounced between the minors and majors but will now receiving more playing time. Del Castillo - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Herrera - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Jhonny Pereda/Ali Sanchez, Marlins: Pereda was promoted and will split time behind the plate with Sanchez with Nick Fortes (quadriceps) hitting the 10-day IL. During previous stints with the Marlins, he only appeared in five games and went hitless in five at-bats. Pereda's been productive in a part-time role at Jacksonville slashing .310/.418/.458 over 184 at-bats. Sanchez has done little at the plate in the limited playing time he's handled. If choosing one in NL-only leagues, take a flyer on Pereda. Pereda - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Sanchez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Dalton Rushing, Dodgers: Rushing is another spec-and-hold candidate. The Dodgers promoted him from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City last Monday after he recorded a .270 with 17 home runs, 59 RBI and 44 runs scored over 324 plate appearances in 77 outings. LA was stocked with catching prospects before dealing Thayron Liranzo to the Tigers in the Jack Flaherty deal. They still have Diego Cartaya on the farm with Will Smith in the majors. Shohei Ohtani is locked in at DH, so the club wants to see if Rushing can also play left field to possibly pave the way to a September call-up. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec call up/stash bid)

FIRST BASE

Joey Gallo, Nationals: Gallo, out with a strained left hamstring that has sidelined him since Jun. 11, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester Tuesday. With Juan Yepez somewhat locked in at first, Gallo has played right field, first and DH during the minor-league stint. He's not guaranteed anything regarding playing time upon his activation given how well Yepez has played since being recalled, yet may see time at all three positions. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid)

SECOND BASE

James Triantos, Cubs: Triantos was promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa last Sunday. He slashed .300/.345/.437 with seven homers, 40 RBI, 63 runs and 38 stolen bases over 89 games with Tennessee. Along with Triantos, infielder Matt Shaw and outfielder Kevin Alcantara also went to Iowa - all of whom could be up in September. He projects to cover second base part-time if called up. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec call up/stash bid)

THIRD BASE

Matt Shaw, Cubs: Shaw was moved up from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa last Sunday. He slashed.279/.373/.468 with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 60 runs and 25 stolen bases through 86 games with Tennessee. Along with Shaw, infielder James Triantos and outfield Kevin Alcantara also moved to Iowa and could all find themselves with the Rockies in September. The 22-year-old infielder is regarded as one of the top prospects and will certainly make his MLB debut by 2025. Shaw projects to get work at second and third once promoted, though Isaac Paredes is now holding down the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec call up/stash bid)

SHORTSTOP

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman, out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, was acquired from St. Louis as part of a three-team deal before the trade deadline. He began a rehab assignment that's expected to last a week or so at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Edman has struggled in the minors while displaying little power and there are questions if his wrist fully healed. Max Muncy joined Edman at Triple-A and is expected back around the same time. When that happens, Muncy should start at third with Edman taking on a near-everyday role while providing the banged-up Dodgers with some much-needed versatility as he's capable of playing three infield spots as well as the outfield. Edman is included in this column as he remains 55 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Miguel Rojas, Dodgers: Rojas, who went on the injured list Jul. 24 due to right forearm tightness, was activated Wednesday. Now back on the active roster, the 35-year-old is starting at shortstop over Nick Ahmed and the two will split the role even when Mookie Betts (hand) returns from the IL Monday. Betts will be utilized in right field and not at shortstop as originally projected. With that change, Rojas and Ahmed will share the job - though Tommy Edman could figure in once activated. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jose Tena, Nationals: Tena was acquired from the Guardians as part of the Lane Thomas deal and was promoted Saturday to make his Nats debut. He headed to Washington after producing a .295 average with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, 54 runs scored and 14 stolen bases over 90 games with Triple-A Columbus. Tena struggled in his 10 outings at Triple-A Rochester, but received the nod to the majors and started at third on Saturday. He'll see most of his time at the hot corner - at least until Brady House is summoned - while also getting action at short and second. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Kevin Alcantara, Cubs: Alcantara was promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa last Sunday. He slashed.271/.342/.409 with nine home runs, 39 RBI, 38 runs and seven steals over 76 games with Tennessee. Along with Alcantara, infielders Matt Shaw and James Triantos were also bumped up from Tennessee to Iowa with the trio possibly ending up in Colorado during September. He projects to be at one of the corner outfield spots if promoted. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec call up/stash bid)

Michael Conforto, Giants: Conforto has registered at least one extra-base hit in each of his last four games and has logged multiple hits in three of those. He's holding a .236/.313/.442 line with 12 homers, 46 RBI, 34 runs scored, 22 doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over 90 contests, but the current hot streak should be enough for an add. Jump on the run as Conforto has previously showed that when he gets hot, it could last for a while. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Starling Marte, Mets: Marte, who's been dealing with a "deep right knee bone bruise" since Jun. 22, began a rehab stint Single-A St. Lucie on Wednesday where he notched a single and steal. He logged five innings in the outfield Friday and moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton beginning Aug. 11. Marte could return to the Mets sometime this week if there's no lingering pain. He hasn't played more than 120 games in a season since 2019 and could end up platooning with Jesse Winker. But if Marte is fully healthy, he's better defensively in right than Winker and could resume his full-time role. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Victor Scott, Cardinals: Scott opened the season as the Cardinals' starting center fielder, was sent down after struggling, and was promoted again Monday. He took the roster spot of Michael Siani, who landed on the IL Sunday due to an oblique strain. Scott was demoted in April after struggling to a .085/.138/.136 slash line during his first 21 games. He recorded a .620 OPS across 74 appearances at Triple-A, though carried a hot bat in his last seven before the call-up by going 10-for-27 with three homers and six walks. Scott isn't starting daily, yet could receive additional playing time if he heats up at the plate. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Cal Stevenson/Eli White, Braves: The Phillies and Braves made promotions this week to provide each team with outfield depth. Stevenson posted a .304/.419/.484 line with seven homers and 27 steals in 90 games at Triple-A Las Vegas and was called up to replace the injured Austin Hays. White got the nod to fill in for the released Eddie Rosario on Atlanta's active roster. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4