Chad Green News: Breezing through camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Green struck out one in a perfect inning during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The right-hander has been nearly untouchable so far this spring, allowing zero runs or hits over four innings with a 4:1 K:BB. Green recorded a career-high 17 saves in 2024, but the January signing of Jeff Hoffman to be the Blue jays' closer bumped everyone else in the bullpen down a rung. Green has experience in a setup role as well, producing 10 wins and 19 holds for the Yankees over 67 regular-season appearances in 2021.

