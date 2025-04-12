Chad Patrick News: Goes 4.1 innings vs. Arizona

Patrick didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing five hits and two walks over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Patrick managed to keep Arizona off the board despite dealing with baserunners in every inning. However, he'd be forced out of the game with just one out in the fifth after throwing 77 pitches. Overall, Patrick has gotten off to a strong start with the Brewers, posting a 1.76 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB through his first 15.1 innings. Patrick figures to remain in the rotation with numerous Milwaukee starters dealing with injuries. He tentatively lines up for a home matchup with the A's in his next outing.