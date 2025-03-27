Fantasy Baseball
Chad Patrick headshot

Chad Patrick News: Recalled ahead of opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Brewers recalled Patrick from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Patrick was previously optioned to Nashville on March 9, but he'll wind up being included on the Brewers' Opening Day roster due to Tobias Myers (oblique) beginning the season on the injured list and Jose Quintana needing more time to ramp up before making his Milwaukee debut. The Brewers are carrying just three designated starting pitchers on their roster, and though Patrick will be available out of the bullpen for the opening series in New York, he could end up making a start or serving as a bulk reliever during next week's series versus the Royals.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
