Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger Injury: Was available off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger (illness) was feeling progressively better Tuesday and was available off the bench in the team's loss to the Tigers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bellinger didn't wind up playing as he recovers from food poisoning. However, it sounds like he's got a shot to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now