Derek Hill headshot

Derek Hill News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Hill is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Hill recently dealt with back tightness, but he returned to the lineup in Saturday's 4-0 win and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. The Marlins haven't indicated that Hill is dealing with a recurrence of the back issue, so his absence from the lineup Monday looks to be a managerial decision. Dane Myers will replace Hill in center field and will bat seventh.

Derek Hill
Miami Marlins
