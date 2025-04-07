Derek Hill News: Heading to bench Monday
Hill is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Hill recently dealt with back tightness, but he returned to the lineup in Saturday's 4-0 win and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. The Marlins haven't indicated that Hill is dealing with a recurrence of the back issue, so his absence from the lineup Monday looks to be a managerial decision. Dane Myers will replace Hill in center field and will bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now