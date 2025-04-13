Fantasy Baseball
Dominic Canzone headshot

Dominic Canzone News: Heading back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

The Mariners optioned Canzone to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Since being recalled from Triple-A on Monday, Canzone didn't make any starts and appeared off the bench in two of the Mariners' ensuing five games while going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. With third baseman Jorge Polanco limited to designated-hitter duties for the time being while he tends to a sore side, the Mariners deemed Canzone an expendable piece and swapped him off the active roster for Ben Williamson, who was called up from Tacoma and will provide Seattle with more infield depth in the short term.

