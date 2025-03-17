Dominic Fletcher News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The White Sox optioned Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Even with Chicago's outfield depth being tested so far this spring with Andrew Benintendi (hand) and Austin Slater (oblique) likely set to begin the season on the injured list, Fletcher was unable to distinguish himself in the competition for a roster spot. After producing a lowly .508 OPS in 240 plate appearances with the White Sox in 2024, Fletcher continued to struggle in Cactus League play this spring, going just 4-for-33 with nine strikeouts. The 27-year-old should get the chance to play on an everyday basis at Charlotte to begin the season.