Edgardo Henriquez Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Dodgers transferred Henriquez (foot) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The move makes room on the Dodgers' roster for Eddie Rosario, who is with the team in Texas while Shohei Ohtani (paternity) is back in Los Angeles. Henriquez is working through a metatarsal injury in his left foot, which caused him to be placed on the 15-day IL to begin the season. His move to the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to be activated until mid-May.