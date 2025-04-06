Edmundo Sosa News: Filling in for resting Bohm

Sosa will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Sosa had picked up starts in the middle infield in four of the Phillies' first five games of the season, but he's shifted back into a utility role after Trea Turner overcame a back issue and returned to the lineup Wednesday. Alec Bohm will get a breather Sunday, opening the door for Sosa to re-enter the starting nine after being out of the lineup for the previous three contests.