Elly De La Cruz News: Delivers monster performance

De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double, seven RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over Texas.

De La Cruz got started early Monday with a single, a stolen base and a run scored in the first inning. He then drilled a three-run shot in the second and a two-run double in the sixth before capping off his ridiculous night with a two-run blast in the seventh. De La Cruz had one hit in each of his first three games this season before Monday's big breakout. It was the second time in his MLB career that he knocked multiple home runs and swiped a bag in the same game.