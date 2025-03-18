Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Freddie Freeman headshot

Freddie Freeman Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:48am

Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The reason for Freeman's removal was not immediately available. He was brought along slowly in camp after undergoing right ankle surgery in December. Enrique Hernandez will move in to first base, opening up left field for Michael Conforto against left-hander Shota Imanaga.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now