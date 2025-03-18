Freddie Freeman Injury: Scratched from lineup
Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The reason for Freeman's removal was not immediately available. He was brought along slowly in camp after undergoing right ankle surgery in December. Enrique Hernandez will move in to first base, opening up left field for Michael Conforto against left-hander Shota Imanaga.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now