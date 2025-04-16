Fantasy Baseball
Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Headed to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 7:18pm

The Marlins plan to option Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Pauley has received regular reps at third base in the absence of Connor Norby (oblique) but has slashed just .205/.234/.295 across 13 games. His poor start will result in him heading back to the minors, and his demotion could prove to be the corresponding move for Norby's return from the IL.

