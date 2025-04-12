Henry Davis News: Making 2025 debut Saturday
Davis is starting behind home plate and batting ninth against the Reds on Saturday.
The Pirates recalled Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, and he'll be the third catcher on the roster while Joey Bart manages a back injury. Davis was slashing .281/.343/.375 with three stolen bases and two RBI across 35 plate appearances in Triple-A before being called up to the majors.
