Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Making 2025 debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Davis is starting behind home plate and batting ninth against the Reds on Saturday.

The Pirates recalled Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, and he'll be the third catcher on the roster while Joey Bart manages a back injury. Davis was slashing .281/.343/.375 with three stolen bases and two RBI across 35 plate appearances in Triple-A before being called up to the majors.

