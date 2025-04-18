Heston Kjerstad News: Smacks another home run

Kjerstad went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Reds.

Kjerstad was responsible for driving in the final runs of Friday's game, when he took the second pitch he saw from Scott Barlow deep to right-center field for a 407-foot, two-run home run in the eighth inning. Kjerstad has belted a home run in back-to-back games and has logged two RBI in each of his last three outings. He's begun the season slashing .261/.268/.500 with nine runs scored, three home runs and 12 RBI across 49 plate appearances.