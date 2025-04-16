Huascar Brazoban News: Serving as opener Wednesday

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Brazoban will be making his first career start after permitting just one run with a 9:2 K:BB over his first 11.1 innings this season out of the season. He'll likely be tasked with covering no more than three innings before giving way to Justin Hagenman, who will serve as the Mets' bulk reliever Wednesday.