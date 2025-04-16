Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban News: Serving as opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 8:14am

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Brazoban will be making his first career start after permitting just one run with a 9:2 K:BB over his first 11.1 innings this season out of the season. He'll likely be tasked with covering no more than three innings before giving way to Justin Hagenman, who will serve as the Mets' bulk reliever Wednesday.

Huascar Brazoban
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now