Hunter Renfroe News: On bench again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Renfroe is out of the lineup against a right-hander for the third time in four games after an 0-for-3 performance in Tuesday's 4-2 loss brought his season-long batting line down to .119/.213/.143 over 47 plate appearances. While Renfroe continues to languish, the Royals will likely continue to give opportunities to Cavan Biggio and Drew Waters in right field as they look to see whether either player can offer more of a boost to the offense.

