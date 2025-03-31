Jacob Amaya News: Settling in as everyday shortstop

Amaya will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Twins.

Amaya has now started at shortstop in each of the White Sox's first four games, but he has yet to do much with the opportunity. In the White Sox's season-opening series versus the Angels, Amaya went 1-for-8 with three strikeouts while slotting in as the No. 8 hitter in each of those contests. Even if the White Sox continue to give him an extended run in an everyday role, Amaya -- who owns a .402 OPS over 89 career big-league plate appearances -- can probably be ignored outside of AL-only formats until he performs well enough to warrant more attention.