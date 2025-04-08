Jake Rogers Injury: Oblique strain forces IL stint

The Tigers placed Rogers on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left oblique strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Rogers tweaked his oblique in the batting cage Tuesday and the team has opted to go ahead and placed him on the IL. He will be eligible to return April 18, but it's too soon to know whether Rogers might be activated at that time. Thomas Nido will absorb Rogers' roster spot and Dillon Dingler will serve as the Tigers' primary catcher.