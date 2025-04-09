Jake Rogers Injury: Out at least one month
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that he expects Rogers (oblique) to be sidelined for at least a month, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hinch indicated that the timetable he provided was an approximation, but at the very least, it's not going to be a minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list for the catcher. Dillon Dingler will be the Tigers' primary backstop while Rogers is on the shelf.
