Jake Rogers headshot

Jake Rogers Injury: Out at least one month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 12:00pm

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that he expects Rogers (oblique) to be sidelined for at least a month, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch indicated that the timetable he provided was an approximation, but at the very least, it's not going to be a minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list for the catcher. Dillon Dingler will be the Tigers' primary backstop while Rogers is on the shelf.

