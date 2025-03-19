James Outman News: Sent to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Outman to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Outman was included on the Dodgers' season-opening 26-man active roster for the club's two-game set in Tokyo versus the Cubs this week, but he didn't appear in either contest. The 27-year-old functioned as the team's fourth outfielder in Japan, but since utility men Chris Taylor, Tommy Edman and Enrique Hernandez are all capable of playing both the infield and outfield, the Dodgers should be able to get by without Outman.