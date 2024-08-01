Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades

This article is part of our Sorare MLB series.

The MLB trade deadline has passed, but you don't need to stand pat on your Sorare lineup. In fact, this is an excellent time for assessing Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades. Roster alterations are going to impact player usage! Of course, there are other reasons to make tweaks to your Sorare lineup. It's all in play below.

Upgrades

Randy Arozarena, SEA ($27.17): Arozarena played his way into a viable trade option. He has an 1.058 OPS over the last three weeks, spanning the end of his time in Tampa and the beginning of his time with Seattle (quite the move). He already has a game with 23.0 Sorare points since joining the Mariners. Notably, the Cuban-born outfielder had a .753 OPS at home and a .782 OPS on the road the last three seasons with the Rays. Now, Seattle's home park is pitcher-friendly, but we shall see how Arozarena handles it.

Juan Yepez, WAS ($7.80): I don't think Yepez will stay this hot. Through 22 games he's slashed .341/.389/.541 and racked up plenty of Sorare points as a result. He has tallied double-digit Sorare points multiple times. Now, he's in his age-26 season and has never had a regular MLB role, but he seems to have one now, as it appears Yepez will be the first baseman going forward for the Nationals. With Lane Thomas having been dealt, Joey Gallo is in line for more starts in the outfield. That means nobody is really pushing Yepez for playing time, as Gallo isn't much of a threat between his durability and struggles hitting lefties.

Bryan Woo, SEA ($5.57): If the Mariners are going to make the playoffs, it will be on the strength of the rotation, because this team has a lackluster offense. Woo had a 4.21 ERA in 18 starts as a rookie. This season he's only made 11 starts at the MLB level, but he has a 2.35 ERA. Also, across 11.1 innings in Triple-A he didn't allow a single earned run. Woo has three starts where he's gone 6.0 innings and allowed zero earned runs. Twice, he had over 30.0 Sorare points. His durability is a concern, but otherwise he's intriguing.

Ramon Urias, BAL ($0.99): How quickly things can change. The Orioles called Jackson Holliday back up — Sorare players seem to be in love with his upside already — and the expectation was that Urias would be a utility infielder. Then, Jordan Westburg fractured his hand. He'll be out weeks. Suddenly, Urias is primed to play regularly down the stretch once again. Opportunity is one of the key factors in an upgrade. It's also a good time to highlight Urias, as he had double-digit Sorare points twice in Baltimore's series with Toronto.

Holds

Tarik Skubal, DET ($45.53): Skubal wasn't dealt. He was never going to be dealt. He's 27 and signed with term by the Tigers. The next time the Tigers make the playoffs, there's a good chance Skubal will be leading the rotation. Also, he might win the AL Cy Young. Skubal has literally not failed to hit double-digit Sorare points in any of his starts. He stayed put. Detroit's lineup didn't change much. Everything is steady. Everything is fine.

Jarred Kelenic, ATL ($21.22): Kelenic may not lead off regularly going forward, but Atlanta's limited activity at the trade deadline leaves the lefty with a spot in the lineup. When a righty is on the mound, he's a viable hitter, posting a .732 OPS. When he had 27.0 Sorare points against the Brewers recently, you best believe righties pitched 7.0 collective innings! Also, he has a .748 OPS at home in his first season with Atlanta. Thus, not losing his role, and not being dealt, means you can hold onto him like his club did.

Downgrades

Luis Robert, CWS ($25.03): Robert is still with the White Sox. As far as you can feel bummed for somebody being paid a ton of money to do a prestigious job, you can feel bummed for Robert. He's a talent player, though erratic, as his litany of games with double-digit Sorare points and negative Sorare points the last month indicate. Robert has no talent around him, though. Nobody to drive in. Nobody to "protect" him in the lineup. I don't want to say he's lost enthusiasm, that would be speculative, but he does have a .635 OPS over the last three weeks.

Andy Pages, LAD ($7.21): Pages was able to push James Outman out of the Dodgers lineup (and all the way to Triple-A). However, Los Angeles doesn't seem content to let a 23-year-old rookie who is allergic to walks be the go-to centerfielder as it tries to win another World Series. Tommy Edman might play some in his place once he's healthy. Kevin Kiermaier is one of the best defensive centerfielders of his generation (even if he is retiring at the end of the season). Pages has some spotty performances from a Sorare perspective recently, and if he's a platoon player largely used against lefties soon, I wouldn't be surprised.

Erick Fedde, STL ($4.30): You might think that Fedde, having left the White Sox, would have a rosier outlook. After all, he's left MLB's worst team. However, the Cardinals have a below-average offense as well in terms of run support. Secondly, while Fedde seemingly did remake himself in 2023 when he pitched in Korea, he had an 1.87 ERA at home and a 4.06 ERA on the road. Will losing Chicago's ballpark actually hurt Fedde? Three of his games with single-digit Sorare points have been on the road, after all.