Jamie Westbrook News: Falls short in bid for roster

The Rays reassigned Westbrook to minor-league camp Sunday.

The 29-year-old saw his first big-league action in 2024 with the Red Sox, but after producing a lowly .584 OPS over his 47 plate appearances, he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in August. Westbrook became a free agent in the offseason and joined the Rays on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league camp, but he faced long odds to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely report to Triple-A Durham to begin the season and should serve in a utility role.