Janson Junk News: Moved to minors camp

The Marlins reassigned Junk to minor-league camp Saturday.

Junk will finish Grapefruit League play with a 5.23 ERA and 1.06 WHIP alongside a 10:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings. He became a candidate to begin the season in Miami's rotation once Ryan Weathers went down with a forearm injury, but it now seems the Marlins will look elsewhere to fill their fifth rotation slot. Junk will presumably still be stretched out into a starter with Triple-A Jacksonville to provide extra organizational depth, though his fantasy appeal will be minimal if he finds his way back into the big leagues.