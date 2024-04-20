Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Five Times a Charm

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
We're almost there. It takes five or six starts for in-season numbers to make a noticeable difference in rest-of-season projections. By this time next week, around 100 pitchers will have started at least five times.
I reserve the right to overwrite my initial projection, which will in turn adjust the rest of season expectation. However, so far, I've only manually tweaked three hurlers: Ronel Blanco, Reese Olson and Jared Jones. Blanco continues to get it done with smoke and mirrors, but he merited an upgrade to reflect using his changeup more while reducing slider deployment. Olson was an oversight. Part of my engine regresses BABIP and left on base, but sometimes the level is still out of whack with MLB norm. I manually review almost everyone I project, but I missed Olson. Jones was a matter of MLE translations not always reflecting the talent of the better prospects, so some massaging was needed.
I let the rest-of-season engine code take care of the rest. To be clear, these are my projections, which aren't the same as the site version.
As always, the schedule is subject to change. Look no further than the top-ranked Tyler Glasnow, who was also slated for a double dip last week but garnered just one start. Please direct all rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to explain rankings in the discussion below.
Please check in Sunday night for the weekly refresh which will reflect any changes to the schedule.
Week of April 21 - 27
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@WAS, @TOR
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@TB, KC
|Rewarding those trusting him as an ace
|3
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CWS, @LAA
|4
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@LAA, OAK
|5
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|OAK
|6
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|MIA, CLE
|7
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@CIN, @SD
|8
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@PIT
|9
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@CLE, CHC
|28 K, 2 BB over 26 IP
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CIN
|11
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX, ARI
|12
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SEA
|13
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@WAS
|14
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@NYM
|Opened season with 11 scoreless innings
|15
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|MIA
|16
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|BAL, MIN
|23 K, 4 BB over last 17.2 IP
|17
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|MIL, @SF
|23 K, with just 2 BB spanning first 23 IP
|18
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CWS
|19
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@SD
|20
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|OAK
|21
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CWS
|1.06 ERA and .65 WHIP with 16 K and 3 BB in 17 IP since… you know…
|22
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SEA
|23
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@CWS
|24
|Logan Webb
|SF
|NYM
|2.93 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but 22 K in 30 IP a concern
|25
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|CIN
|26
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@KC, LAD
|27
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|CHC
|28
|Michael King
|SD
|@COL, PHI
|29
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@COL, PHI
|30
|Brady Singer
|KC
|TOR, @DET
|Changes to pitch mix appear to be working
|31
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|OAK, @MIL
|32
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|PHI
|16 K with 1 BB in 12 IP, welcome back!
|33
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|DET
|34
|Max Fried
|ATL
|MIA
|35
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@KC, LAD
|Says shoulder is fine. Numbers don't agree
|36
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@STL
|37
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|SEA, CIN
|38
|George Kirby
|SEA
|ARI
|3.63 xFIP says be patient
|39
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|TOR, @DET
|40
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|WAS
|41
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@DET
|42
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@TEX
|43
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@KC
|44
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|PHI, @TEX
|45
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@CWS
|46
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|PHI, @TEX
|Could be the week his actual 2.70 ERA moves toward 4.59 xFIP
|47
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|PIT
|48
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|TOR
|49
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@CLE
|50
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|NYM, PIT
|51
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@SF, STL
|30%
|52
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@CHC
|53
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@CIN
|Walks a little high, but preseason buzz seemingly warranted
|54
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|WAS
|55
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|@CIN
|3.61 xFIP says there is some luck to 1.23 ERA, but 3.61 is really good
|56
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|ARI, @NYM
|57
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@COL
|58
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|PIT
|59
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|OAK
|60
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TEX
|2.80 xFIP less than half of 5.82 ERA
|61
|Blake Snell
|SF
|NYM
|62
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|PHI
|63
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@STL, @SEA
|64
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@MIN
|Been really good or really bad. Will land in between, but closer to really good.
|65
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|STL
|66
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|OAK, @MIL
|67
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|CLE
|68
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@LAA
|69
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|MIL, @SF
|0%
|5%
|70
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@TB
|71
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@NYY, @BAL
|23%
|72
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|HOU
|73
|Mix 12 Reliever
|74
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@TB
|75
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|MIL
|76
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|CIN
|1%
|77
|Reese Olson
|DET
|KC
|78
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@ATL
|79
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|80
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|BOS
|81
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@SF
|82
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|LAD
|83
|Mix 15 Reliever
|84
|Casey Mize
|DET
|KC
|85
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@SD
|1%
|2%
|86
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|@SF
|49%
|87
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|HOU
|11%
|88
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@BOS
|89
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|BAL
|19%
|90
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|SEA
|28%
|91
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@ATL
|92
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|93
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@MIL
|94
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@COL
|95
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@PIT, NYY
|6%
|96
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|MIN
|9%
|97
|Zack Littell
|TB
|DET, @CWS
|98
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|TB
|0%
|4%
|99
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|MIN
|7%
|100
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@LAA
|101
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@SF
|102
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|BAL
|26%
|103
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|STL
|0%
|19%
|104
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|DET
|0%
|7%
|105
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|OAK
|3%
|37%
|106
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|LAD
|107
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@PIT, NYY
|8%
|108
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@ATL
|109
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@MIN
|41%
|110
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|ARI
|5%
|47%
|111
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|112
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|LAD
|0%
|21%
|113
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|BOS, @ATL
|0%
|0%
|114
|Steven Matz
|STL
|ARI
|115
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|@NYY
|24%
|116
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@TOR
|117
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@ATL
|0%
|0%
|118
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|CWS, @LAA
|119
|DL Hall
|MIL
|@PIT
|32%
|120
|Darius Vines
|ATL
|CLE
|0%
|0%
|121
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@NYM
|13%
|122
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@TOR
|123
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@TEX
|124
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|PHI
|125
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|HOU, @BOS
|23%
|126
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|127
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|128
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@CLE
|0%
|5%
|129
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIA
|1%
|14%
|130
|Nick Nastrini
|CWS
|TB
|0%
|9%
|131
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@CHC
|132
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|NYY
|4%
|133
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@KC
|134
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|ARI
|2%
|25%
|135
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|@BAL
|1%
|32%
|136
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@NYY, @BAL
|137
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@ATL, WAS
|21%
|138
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|BOS
|0%
|14%
|139
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|@NYY
|0%
|9%
|140
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@COL
|0%
|0%
|141
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|HOU
|0%
|0%
|142
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|LAD, @MIA
|0%
|2%
|143
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|TOR
|10%
|144
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|145
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|SD
|0%
|0%
|146
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|SD
|1%
|0%
|147
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|148
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|SD
|3%
|23%
|149
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@STL
|1%
|0%
|150
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@COL
|3%
|151
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|TB
|4%
|18%
|152
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@CHC
|10%
|153
|Noah Davis
|COL
|SD
|0%
|0%
|154
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@BOS
|2%
|23%
|155
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|MIL
|0%
|2%
|156
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|HOU
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@TB, KC
|Rewarding those trusting him as an ace
|2
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CWS, @LAA
|3
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@LAA, OAK
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|OAK
|5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@CLE, CHC
|28 K, 2 BB over 26 IP
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX, ARI
|7
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|BAL, MIN
|23 K, 4 BB over last 17.2 IP
|8
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CWS
|9
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|OAK
|10
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CWS
|1.06 ERA and .65 WHIP with 16 K and 3 BB in 17 IP since… you know…
|11
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@CWS
|12
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|CIN
|13
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@KC, LAD
|14
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|CHC
|15
|Brady Singer
|KC
|TOR, @DET
|Changes to pitch mix appear to be working
|16
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|OAK, @MIL
|17
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|DET
|18
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@KC, LAD
|Says shoulder is fine. Numbers don't agree
|19
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|SEA, CIN
|20
|George Kirby
|SEA
|ARI
|3.63 xFIP says be patient
|21
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|TOR, @DET
|22
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@DET
|23
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@TEX
|24
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@KC
|25
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@CWS
|26
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|TOR
|27
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@CLE
|28
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@CHC
|29
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@COL
|30
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|OAK
|31
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TEX
|2.80 xFIP less than half of 5.82 ERA
|32
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@MIN
|Been really good or really bad. Will land in between, but closer to really good.
|33
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|OAK, @MIL
|34
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@LAA
|35
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@TB
|36
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@NYY, @BAL
|37
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@TB
|38
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|CIN
|39
|Reese Olson
|DET
|KC
|40
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|41
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|BOS
|42
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|LAD
|43
|Casey Mize
|DET
|KC
|44
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|BAL
|45
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|SEA
|46
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@MIL
|47
|AL Reliever
|48
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@COL
|49
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|MIN
|50
|Zack Littell
|TB
|DET, @CWS
|51
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|TB
|52
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|MIN
|53
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@LAA
|54
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|BAL
|55
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|DET
|56
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|OAK
|57
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@ATL
|58
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@MIN
|59
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|BOS, @ATL
|60
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|@NYY
|61
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@ATL
|62
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|CWS, @LAA
|63
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|CHC
|64
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@LAA
|65
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@CLE
|66
|Nick Nastrini
|CWS
|TB
|67
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@CHC
|68
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@KC
|69
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|ARI
|70
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|@BAL
|71
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@NYY, @BAL
|72
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|BOS
|73
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|@NYY
|74
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|TOR
|75
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@MIN
|76
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@MIN
|77
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|TB
|78
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@CHC
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@WAS, @TOR
|2
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|MIA, CLE
|3
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@CIN, @SD
|4
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@PIT
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CIN
|6
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SEA
|7
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@WAS
|8
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@NYM
|Opened season with 11 scoreless innings
|9
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|MIA
|10
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|MIL, @SF
|23 K, with just 2 BB spanning first 23 IP
|11
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@SD
|12
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SEA
|13
|Logan Webb
|SF
|NYM
|2.93 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but 22 K in 30 IP a concern
|14
|Michael King
|SD
|@COL, PHI
|15
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@COL, PHI
|16
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|PHI
|16 K with 1 BB in 12 IP, welcome back!
|17
|Max Fried
|ATL
|MIA
|18
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@STL
|19
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|WAS
|20
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|PHI, @TEX
|21
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|PHI, @TEX
|Could be the week his actual 2.70 ERA moves toward 4.59 xFIP
|22
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|PIT
|23
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|NYM, PIT
|24
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@SF, STL
|25
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@CIN
|Walks a little high, but preseason buzz seemingly warranted
|26
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|WAS
|27
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|@CIN
|3.61 xFIP says there is some luck to 1.23 ERA, but 3.61 is really good
|28
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|ARI, @NYM
|29
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|PIT
|30
|Blake Snell
|SF
|NYM
|31
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|PHI
|32
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@STL, @SEA
|33
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|STL
|34
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|CLE
|35
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|MIL, @SF
|36
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|HOU
|37
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|MIL
|38
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@ATL
|39
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@SF
|40
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@SD
|41
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|@SF
|42
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|HOU
|43
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@BOS
|44
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@ATL
|45
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|@WAS
|46
|NL Reliever
|47
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@PIT, NYY
|48
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@SF
|49
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|STL
|50
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|LAD
|51
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@PIT, NYY
|52
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|ARI
|53
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@MIA
|54
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|LAD
|55
|Steven Matz
|STL
|ARI
|56
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@TOR
|57
|DL Hall
|MIL
|@PIT
|58
|Darius Vines
|ATL
|CLE
|59
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@NYM
|60
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@TOR
|61
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@TEX
|62
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|PHI
|63
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|HOU, @BOS
|64
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIA
|65
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|NYY
|66
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@ATL, WAS
|67
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@COL
|68
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|HOU
|69
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|LAD, @MIA
|70
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|SD
|71
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|SD
|72
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|SD
|73
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@STL
|74
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@COL
|75
|Noah Davis
|COL
|SD
|76
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@BOS
|77
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|MIL
|78
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|HOU