Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Five Times a Charm

We're almost there. It takes five or six starts for in-season numbers to make a noticeable difference in rest-of-season projections. By this time next week, around 100 pitchers will have started at least five times.

I reserve the right to overwrite my initial projection, which will in turn adjust the rest of season expectation. However, so far, I've only manually tweaked three hurlers: Ronel Blanco, Reese Olson and Jared Jones. Blanco continues to get it done with smoke and mirrors, but he merited an upgrade to reflect using his changeup more while reducing slider deployment. Olson was an oversight. Part of my engine regresses BABIP and left on base, but sometimes the level is still out of whack with MLB norm. I manually review almost everyone I project, but I missed Olson. Jones was a matter of MLE translations not always reflecting the talent of the better prospects, so some massaging was needed.

I let the rest-of-season engine code take care of the rest. To be clear, these are my projections, which aren't the same as the site version.

As always, the schedule is subject to change. Look no further than the top-ranked Tyler Glasnow, who was also slated for a double dip last week but garnered just one start. Please direct all rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to explain rankings in the discussion below.

