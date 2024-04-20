Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Five Times a Charm

Todd Zola 
April 20, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

We're almost there. It takes five or six starts for in-season numbers to make a noticeable difference in rest-of-season projections. By this time next week, around 100 pitchers will have started at least five times.

I reserve the right to overwrite my initial projection, which will in turn adjust the rest of season expectation. However, so far, I've only manually tweaked three hurlers: Ronel Blanco, Reese Olson and Jared Jones. Blanco continues to get it done with smoke and mirrors, but he merited an upgrade to reflect using his changeup more while reducing slider deployment. Olson was an oversight. Part of my engine regresses BABIP and left on base, but sometimes the level is still out of whack with MLB norm. I manually review almost everyone I project, but I missed Olson. Jones was a matter of MLE translations not always reflecting the talent of the better prospects, so some massaging was needed.

I let the rest-of-season engine code take care of the rest. To be clear, these are my projections, which aren't the same as the site version.

As always, the schedule is subject to change. Look no further than the top-ranked Tyler Glasnow, who was also slated for a double dip last week but garnered just one start. Please direct all rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to explain rankings in the discussion below.

Please check in Sunday night for the weekly refresh which will reflect any changes to the schedule.

Week of April 21 - 27

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tyler GlasnowLAD@WAS, @TOR   
2Tarik SkubalDET@TB, KCRewarding those trusting him as an ace  
3Pablo LopezMINCWS, @LAA   
4Grayson RodriguezBAL@LAA, OAK   
5Corbin BurnesBALOAK   
6Reynaldo LopezATLMIA, CLE   
7Ranger SuarezPHI@CIN, @SD   
8Freddy PeraltaMIL@PIT   
9Tanner HouckBOS@CLE, CHC28 K, 2 BB over 26 IP  
10Zack WheelerPHI@CIN   
11Logan GilbertSEA@TEX, ARI   
12Zac GallenARI@SEA   
13Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@WAS   
14Sonny GraySTL@NYMOpened season with 11 scoreless innings  
15Chris SaleATLMIA   
16Reid DetmersLAABAL, MIN23 K, 4 BB over last 17.2 IP  
17Jared JonesPITMIL, @SF23 K, with just 2 BB spanning first 23 IP  
18Joe RyanMINCWS   
19Aaron NolaPHI@SD   
20Nestor CortesNYYOAK   
21Bailey OberMINCWS1.06 ERA and .65 WHIP with 16 K and 3 BB in 17 IP since… you know…  
22Merrill KellyARI@SEA   
23Zach EflinTB@CWS   
24Logan WebbSFNYM2.93 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but 22 K in 30 IP a concern  
25Nathan EovaldiTEXCIN   
26Yusei KikuchiTOR@KC, LAD   
27Kutter CrawfordBOSCHC   
28Michael KingSD@COL, PHI   
29Dylan CeaseSD@COL, PHI   
30Brady SingerKCTOR, @DETChanges to pitch mix appear to be working  
31Marcus StromanNYYOAK, @MIL   
32Nick LodoloCINPHI16 K with 1 BB in 12 IP, welcome back!  
33Ryan PepiotTBDET   
34Max FriedATLMIA   
35Kevin GausmanTOR@KC, LADSays shoulder is fine. Numbers don't agree  
36Jordan MontgomeryARI@STL   
37Jon GrayTEXSEA, CIN   
38George KirbySEAARI3.63 xFIP says be patient  
39Michael WachaKCTOR, @DET   
40Jesus LuzardoMIAWAS   
41Seth LugoKC@DET   
42Bryce MillerSEA@TEX   
43Jose BerriosTOR@KC   
44Hunter GreeneCINPHI, @TEX   
45Aaron CivaleTB@CWS   
46Andrew AbbottCINPHI, @TEXCould be the week his actual 2.70 ERA moves toward 4.59 xFIP  
47Jordan HicksSFPIT   
48Cole RagansKCTOR   
49Brayan BelloBOS@CLE   
50Keaton WinnSFNYM, PIT   
51Jose QuintanaNYM@SF, STL 30% 
52Justin VerlanderHOU@CHC   
53Cristopher SanchezPHI@CINWalks a little high, but preseason buzz seemingly warranted  
54Edward CabreraMIAWAS   
55Spencer TurnbullPHI@CIN3.61 xFIP says there is some luck to 1.23 ERA, but 3.61 is really good  
56Lance LynnSTLARI, @NYM   
57Cristian JavierHOU@COL   
58Kyle HarrisonSFPIT   
59Clarke SchmidtNYYOAK   
60Luis CastilloSEA@TEX2.80 xFIP less than half of 5.82 ERA  
61Blake SnellSFNYM   
62Joe MusgroveSDPHI   
63Brandon PfaadtARI@STL, @SEA   
64Garrett CrochetCWS@MINBeen really good or really bad. Will land in between, but closer to really good.  
65Jose ButtoNYMSTL   
66Carlos RodonNYYOAK, @MIL   
67Charlie MortonATLCLE   
68Dean KremerBAL@LAA   
69Bailey FalterPITMIL, @SF 0%5%
70Kenta MaedaDET@TB   
71JP SearsOAK@NYY, @BAL 23% 
72Shota ImanagaCHCHOU   
73Mix 12 Reliever     
74Jack FlahertyDET@TB   
75Mitch KellerPITMIL   
76Michael LorenzenTEXCIN 1% 
77Reese OlsonDETKC   
78Braxton GarrettMIA@ATL   
79Dane DunningTEXSEA   
80Triston McKenzieCLEBOS   
81Sean ManaeaNYM@SF   
82Chris BassittTORLAD   
83Mix 15 Reliever     
84Casey MizeDETKC   
85Taijuan WalkerPHI@SD 1%2%
86Martin PerezPIT@SF 49% 
87Jameson TaillonCHCHOU 11% 
88Javier AssadCHC@BOS   
89Tyler AndersonLAABAL 19% 
90Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA 28% 
91Trevor RogersMIA@ATL   
92Landon KnackLAD@WAS 0%0%
93Luis GilNYY@MIL   
94Ronel BlancoHOU@COL   
95Joe RossMIL@PIT, NYY 6% 
96Patrick SandovalLAAMIN 9% 
97Zack LittellTBDET, @CWS   
98Mike ClevingerCWSTB 0%4%
99Jose SorianoLAAMIN 7% 
100Louie VarlandMIN@LAA   
101Luis SeverinoNYM@SF   
102Griffin CanningLAABAL 26% 
103Adrian HouserNYMSTL 0%19%
104Tyler AlexanderTBDET 0%7%
105Cole IrvinBALOAK 3%37%
106MacKenzie GoreWASLAD   
107Wade MileyMIL@PIT, NYY 8% 
108Tanner BibeeCLE@ATL   
109Erick FeddeCWS@MIN 41% 
110Kyle GibsonSTLARI 5%47%
111Mitchell ParkerWAS@MIA 0%0%
112Jake IrvinWASLAD 0%21%
113Ben LivelyCLEBOS, @ATL 0%0%
114Steven MatzSTLARI   
115Joe BoyleOAK@NYY 24% 
116James PaxtonLAD@TOR   
117Logan AllenCLE@ATL 0%0%
118Chris PaddackMINCWS, @LAA   
119DL HallMIL@PIT 32% 
120Darius VinesATLCLE 0%0%
121Miles MikolasSTL@NYM 13% 
122Gavin StoneLAD@TOR   
123Frankie MontasCIN@TEX   
124Graham AshcraftCINPHI   
125Jordan WicksCHCHOU, @BOS 23% 
126Josh WinckowskiBOSCHC 0%0%
127Albert SuarezBAL@LAA 0%0%
128Cooper CriswellBOS@CLE 0%5%
129Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIA 1%14%
130Nick NastriniCWSTB 0%9%
131Hunter BrownHOU@CHC   
132Colin ReaMILNYY 4% 
133Yariel RodriguezTOR@KC   
134Emerson HancockSEAARI 2%25%
135Ross StriplingOAK@BAL 1%32%
136Paul BlackburnOAK@NYY, @BAL   
137Ryan WeathersMIA@ATL, WAS 21% 
138Carlos CarrascoCLEBOS 0%14%
139Alex WoodOAK@NYY 0%9%
140Randy VasquezSD@COL 0%0%
141Cal QuantrillCOLHOU 0%0%
142Patrick CorbinWASLAD, @MIA 0%2%
143Alec MarshKCTOR 10% 
144Chris FlexenCWS@MIN 0%0%
145Dakota HudsonCOLSD 0%0%
146Austin GomberCOLSD 1%0%
147Jonathan CannonCWS@MIN 0%0%
148Ryan FeltnerCOLSD 3%23%
149Slade CecconiARI@STL 1%0%
150Matt WaldronSD@COL 3% 
151Michael SorokaCWSTB 4%18%
152J.P. FranceHOU@CHC 10% 
153Noah DavisCOLSD 0%0%
154Kyle HendricksCHC@BOS 2%23%
155Quinn PriesterPITMIL 0%2%
156Peter LambertCOLHOU 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDET@TB, KCRewarding those trusting him as an ace
2Pablo LopezMINCWS, @LAA 
3Grayson RodriguezBAL@LAA, OAK 
4Corbin BurnesBALOAK 
5Tanner HouckBOS@CLE, CHC28 K, 2 BB over 26 IP
6Logan GilbertSEA@TEX, ARI 
7Reid DetmersLAABAL, MIN23 K, 4 BB over last 17.2 IP
8Joe RyanMINCWS 
9Nestor CortesNYYOAK 
10Bailey OberMINCWS1.06 ERA and .65 WHIP with 16 K and 3 BB in 17 IP since… you know…
11Zach EflinTB@CWS 
12Nathan EovaldiTEXCIN 
13Yusei KikuchiTOR@KC, LAD 
14Kutter CrawfordBOSCHC 
15Brady SingerKCTOR, @DETChanges to pitch mix appear to be working
16Marcus StromanNYYOAK, @MIL 
17Ryan PepiotTBDET 
18Kevin GausmanTOR@KC, LADSays shoulder is fine. Numbers don't agree
19Jon GrayTEXSEA, CIN 
20George KirbySEAARI3.63 xFIP says be patient
21Michael WachaKCTOR, @DET 
22Seth LugoKC@DET 
23Bryce MillerSEA@TEX 
24Jose BerriosTOR@KC 
25Aaron CivaleTB@CWS 
26Cole RagansKCTOR 
27Brayan BelloBOS@CLE 
28Justin VerlanderHOU@CHC 
29Cristian JavierHOU@COL 
30Clarke SchmidtNYYOAK 
31Luis CastilloSEA@TEX2.80 xFIP less than half of 5.82 ERA
32Garrett CrochetCWS@MINBeen really good or really bad. Will land in between, but closer to really good.
33Carlos RodonNYYOAK, @MIL 
34Dean KremerBAL@LAA 
35Kenta MaedaDET@TB 
36JP SearsOAK@NYY, @BAL 
37Jack FlahertyDET@TB 
38Michael LorenzenTEXCIN 
39Reese OlsonDETKC 
40Dane DunningTEXSEA 
41Triston McKenzieCLEBOS 
42Chris BassittTORLAD 
43Casey MizeDETKC 
44Tyler AndersonLAABAL 
45Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA 
46Luis GilNYY@MIL 
47AL Reliever   
48Ronel BlancoHOU@COL 
49Patrick SandovalLAAMIN 
50Zack LittellTBDET, @CWS 
51Mike ClevingerCWSTB 
52Jose SorianoLAAMIN 
53Louie VarlandMIN@LAA 
54Griffin CanningLAABAL 
55Tyler AlexanderTBDET 
56Cole IrvinBALOAK 
57Tanner BibeeCLE@ATL 
58Erick FeddeCWS@MIN 
59Ben LivelyCLEBOS, @ATL 
60Joe BoyleOAK@NYY 
61Logan AllenCLE@ATL 
62Chris PaddackMINCWS, @LAA 
63Josh WinckowskiBOSCHC 
64Albert SuarezBAL@LAA 
65Cooper CriswellBOS@CLE 
66Nick NastriniCWSTB 
67Hunter BrownHOU@CHC 
68Yariel RodriguezTOR@KC 
69Emerson HancockSEAARI 
70Ross StriplingOAK@BAL 
71Paul BlackburnOAK@NYY, @BAL 
72Carlos CarrascoCLEBOS 
73Alex WoodOAK@NYY 
74Alec MarshKCTOR 
75Chris FlexenCWS@MIN 
76Jonathan CannonCWS@MIN 
77Michael SorokaCWSTB 
78J.P. FranceHOU@CHC 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tyler GlasnowLAD@WAS, @TOR 
2Reynaldo LopezATLMIA, CLE 
3Ranger SuarezPHI@CIN, @SD 
4Freddy PeraltaMIL@PIT 
5Zack WheelerPHI@CIN 
6Zac GallenARI@SEA 
7Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@WAS 
8Sonny GraySTL@NYMOpened season with 11 scoreless innings
9Chris SaleATLMIA 
10Jared JonesPITMIL, @SF23 K, with just 2 BB spanning first 23 IP
11Aaron NolaPHI@SD 
12Merrill KellyARI@SEA 
13Logan WebbSFNYM2.93 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but 22 K in 30 IP a concern
14Michael KingSD@COL, PHI 
15Dylan CeaseSD@COL, PHI 
16Nick LodoloCINPHI16 K with 1 BB in 12 IP, welcome back!
17Max FriedATLMIA 
18Jordan MontgomeryARI@STL 
19Jesus LuzardoMIAWAS 
20Hunter GreeneCINPHI, @TEX 
21Andrew AbbottCINPHI, @TEXCould be the week his actual 2.70 ERA moves toward 4.59 xFIP
22Jordan HicksSFPIT 
23Keaton WinnSFNYM, PIT 
24Jose QuintanaNYM@SF, STL 
25Cristopher SanchezPHI@CINWalks a little high, but preseason buzz seemingly warranted
26Edward CabreraMIAWAS 
27Spencer TurnbullPHI@CIN3.61 xFIP says there is some luck to 1.23 ERA, but 3.61 is really good
28Lance LynnSTLARI, @NYM 
29Kyle HarrisonSFPIT 
30Blake SnellSFNYM 
31Joe MusgroveSDPHI 
32Brandon PfaadtARI@STL, @SEA 
33Jose ButtoNYMSTL 
34Charlie MortonATLCLE 
35Bailey FalterPITMIL, @SF 
36Shota ImanagaCHCHOU 
37Mitch KellerPITMIL 
38Braxton GarrettMIA@ATL 
39Sean ManaeaNYM@SF 
40Taijuan WalkerPHI@SD 
41Martin PerezPIT@SF 
42Jameson TaillonCHCHOU 
43Javier AssadCHC@BOS 
44Trevor RogersMIA@ATL 
45Landon KnackLAD@WAS 
46NL Reliever   
47Joe RossMIL@PIT, NYY 
48Luis SeverinoNYM@SF 
49Adrian HouserNYMSTL 
50MacKenzie GoreWASLAD 
51Wade MileyMIL@PIT, NYY 
52Kyle GibsonSTLARI 
53Mitchell ParkerWAS@MIA 
54Jake IrvinWASLAD 
55Steven MatzSTLARI 
56James PaxtonLAD@TOR 
57DL HallMIL@PIT 
58Darius VinesATLCLE 
59Miles MikolasSTL@NYM 
60Gavin StoneLAD@TOR 
61Frankie MontasCIN@TEX 
62Graham AshcraftCINPHI 
63Jordan WicksCHCHOU, @BOS 
64Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIA 
65Colin ReaMILNYY 
66Ryan WeathersMIA@ATL, WAS 
67Randy VasquezSD@COL 
68Cal QuantrillCOLHOU 
69Patrick CorbinWASLAD, @MIA 
70Dakota HudsonCOLSD 
71Austin GomberCOLSD 
72Ryan FeltnerCOLSD 
73Slade CecconiARI@STL 
74Matt WaldronSD@COL 
75Noah DavisCOLSD 
76Kyle HendricksCHC@BOS 
77Quinn PriesterPITMIL 
78Peter LambertCOLHOU 

Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd Zola won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
