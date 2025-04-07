Jared Triolo Injury: Lands on IL with back injury

The Pirates placed Triolo on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower-back soreness, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The team had viewed Triolo as day-to-day, but the injury is apparently now considered bad enough to keep him out at least until mid-April. Triolo has started half of the Pirates' 10 games so far, bouncing around between second base, first base and third base. Tsung-Che Cheng is replacing him on the roster.