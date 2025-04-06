Jared Triolo Injury: Removed due to back issue
The Pirates announced that Triolo was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Yankees due to low back discomfort.
The Pirates are viewing Triolo as day-to-day, but he could be a candidate to land on the injured list if he fails to make much meaningful progress by the middle of the week. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had been scheduled to receive his first day off of the season but was thrust into the lineup at shortstop Sunday as a result of Triolo's late scratch.
