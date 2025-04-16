Jared Triolo News: Back from injured list

The Pirates activated Triolo (back) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Triolo spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf with a lumbar spine strain and was cleared to rejoin the Pirates after going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk in a rehab game with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. With Nick Gonzales (ankle), Spencer Horwitz (wrist) and Endy Rodriguez (finger) still on the IL, Triolo should see plenty of playing time for the Pirates between first and second base. He'll occupy the keystone and will bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.