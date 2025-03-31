Fantasy Baseball
Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo News: Just two starts through five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Triolo is on the bench for Monday's game against the Rays.

Though he appeared to have a chance at seeing steady playing time at first base to begin the season while Spencer Horwitz (wrist) is on the shelf, Triolo has started just twice through the Pirates' first five games, with one of those coming at third base. Endy Rodriguez has instead emerged as the preferred option at first base and should handle a near-everyday role while moving between that position and catcher.

