Jason Adam News: Uneven results so far this spring

Through six Cactus League appearances, Adam has allowed five runs on four hits over five innings while posting a 4:1 K:BB.

Adam's spring stats don't look great on paper, though three of the five runs he's allowed came on one swing -- a Joey Wiemer homer March 13. Adam was outstanding last season, posting a 1.95 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 31 holds, four saves and an 81:23 K:BB over 72.3 innings between Tampa Bay and San Diego. Adam is slated to set up closer Robert Suarez again this season, so he should get plenty of opportunities for holds. Suarez has had a rough spring, allowing eight runs over 3.2 frames, but he likely has a long enough leash to be in no danger of yielding the ninth-inning role come Opening Day. However, should Suarez's struggles carry over into the regular season, Adam and Jeremiah Estrada would be the top options to take over in save situations.