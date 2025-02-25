Fantasy Baseball
Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad Injury: Stint on injured list possible

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Assad (oblique) could throw off a mound this week, but a stint on the injured list to begin the season is possible, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Assad is working his way back from a mild left oblique strain suffered early on in camp. He could have enough time to ramp up for Opening Day if he does indeed get back on a mound this week, but a stint on the injured list to begin the season has not been ruled out. Assad came into camp as the presumed favorite to serve as the Cubs' fifth starter, but if he's not ready, Colin Rea, Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown would compete to fill in.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
