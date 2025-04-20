Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: Enjoys career day in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Sanoja went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Phillies

Sanoja picked the perfect time for his first career homer, launching a three-run shot in the eighth inning to give the Marlins a 5-4 advantage. He later tacked on an RBI single in the tenth to extend the team's lead to 7-5. The 22-year-old has played well in a utility role this season, hitting .350 with one home run, six RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base across 44 plate appearances.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now