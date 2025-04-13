Jeremiah Estrada News: Collects fourth hold

Estrada walked one and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Saturday against Colorado to earn a hold.

Estrada handled the seventh inning after starter Kyle Hart gave San Diego six scoreless frames. The righty reliever walked the first batter he faced but subsequently induced a double-play grounder before ending the frame with a strikeout. Estrada has had an excellent start to the campaign, allowing just one run through 8.1 innings while posting a 10:3 K:BB.