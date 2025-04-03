Jhonathan Diaz News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Diaz to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Diaz made his one appearance for Seattle on Tuesday. He allowed no runs on one hit with a strikeout in 1.1 innings. The southpaw has made the bulk of his appearances for Tacoma as a starter and figured to get a shot at securing a rotation spot in place of the injured George Kirby (shoulder). After just one relief appearance, he will return to Tacoma. A corresponding move is yet to be revealed.