AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Davis Daniel, Angels: Called up Thursday to make what might have been a spot start, Daniel instead made a strong case to remain the Halos' rotation, blanking the Tigers over eight innings and 99 pitches with an 8:0 K:BB. At Triple-A the 27-year-old righty had the kind of sketchy ratios normally associated with pitching for Salt Like, but he did have an 82:25 K:BB through 76 innings, which is quite respectable. Last name for a first name and first name for a last name aside, there are some things to like about Daniel. While his fastball never topped 93 mph on Thursday, he's got good command and three solid or better secondary offerings in a slider, changeup and curveball. It's not a high-upside profile, but he could end up being useful in deeper formats. The Angels need all the rotation help they can get, so expect Daniel to get a long look. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Jhonathan Diaz, Mariners: Bryan Woo's latest injury created a hole in the M's rotation which Diaz will fill in the short term, landing him in a potential two-start week against the O's and Jays, with both starts in Seattle. That's about the extent of Diaz's fantasy appeal – he walked 11 batters in 11 innings over his last two starts for Triple-A Tacoma following his previous demotion – but the 27-year-old southpaw does sport a 3.26 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 73:27 K:BB through 77.1 innings for Tacoma this season. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

David Festa, Twins: Minnesota's top pitching prospect, Festa made his big-league debut Thursday and got something of a rude welcome from the Diamondbacks, although he did pick up the win. The 24-year-old righty mainly got hurt on his fastball, but his slider and changeup both looked as advertised and his heater averaged a surprising 95.8 mph, with the arsenal playing up even further due to his extension. The Twins don't have much incentive to stick with Chris Paddack once he's healthy, so Festa could be in the rotation for good if he has some consistent success, and his 91:26 K:BB through 63.2 innings at Triple-A highlights his potential. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Gavin Williams, Guardians: Williams has made five rehab appearances for Triple-A Columbus now, and a 2.00 ERA with a 10:2 K:BB in his last nine innings says he's ready to rejoin the Cleveland staff. The 24-year-old righty has been out all year after hurting his elbow while throwing a weighted ball wrong in spring training, but he's expected to be one of the pillars of the Guardians' rotation after delivering strong numbers in his big-league debut last season. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Josh Winckowski, Red Sox: Bounced back to Triple-A in May, Winckowski was called up for a start Tuesday and pitched like a guy who doesn't want to ride buses any more, posting an 8:1 K:BB in a quality start against the Blue Jays. Boston's had some trouble finding a consistent fifth starter this season, but the 26-year-old right-hander might be able to claim the job. He doesn't have elite strikeout upside, but he keeps the ball on the ground and has good command. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Spencer Arrighetti, Astros (at TOR, at MIN)

Yariel Rodriguez, Blue Jays (vs. HOU, at SEA)

Jose Soriano, Angels (at OAK, at CHC)

Mitch Spence, Athletics (vs. LAA, vs. BAL)

Relief Pitcher

Roansy Contreras, Angels: A one-time top prospect for the Pirates in the pre-Paul Skenes/Jared Jones era, Contreras was traded to the Angels in May and seems to have righted his ship a bit in long relief. With no better options available, the Halos gave him a start Wednesday and he didn't look out of place over 61 pitches, albeit it was against Oakland. Contreras' slider remains his calling card, but he's added a changeup to the mix along with a mid-90s four-seamer and a curve. Control and command will ultimately dictate his fate, but there's still just enough upside here to throw a dart in deeper formats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Michael Soroka, White Sox: If Contreras isn't enough of a gamble for you, maybe Soroka is more your speed. The 26-year-old right-hander's brutal injury history had his career in jeopardy, but he's started to show signs of life in long relief with Chicago. Since May 18, he's delivered a 3.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB in 20.1 innings over nine appearances. In his most recent outing Wednesday, he blanked the Dodgers over three innings, allowing just one hit with seven Ks. It's not clear if the White Sox will ever give him another look in the rotation, but if a spot or two get cleared before the trade deadline, Soroka might be their best option. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

First Base

Jhonkensy Noel, Guardians: The 22-year-old got called up Wednesday and has started two of four games since then, one at first base and one in right field. All Noel has done is homer in each start, with his second blast coming off Cole Ragans and setting a Cleveland record for the hardest-hit homer since Statcast became a thing at 115.4 mph. He's also already got a nickname, Big Christmas, which I wholeheartedly approve of. Noel was showing real skill growth this season prior to the promotion, dropping his K rate to 21.1 percent at Triple-A, and no one's ever doubted his power. He might only end up as a DH, but the Guardians will find a spot for him if he keeps sending presents into the seats. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Miguel Sano, Angels: Sano returned from a knee injury this week and immediately regained his usual form. Unfortunately, in his case that means he's socked a solo homer and struck out seven times in 13 at-bats. The Angels don't really have a good reason to be giving a 31-year-old retread a lot of playing time, but if he keeps getting starts, Sano will run into the occasional long ball while sabotaging your batting average. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Second Base

Michael Massey, Royals: Massey returned from the IL at the beginning of the week after recovering from back trouble, but the Royals aren't treating him like a guy who's 100 percent. The 26-year-old has only been DHing, while Maikel Garcia handles second base and Nick Loftin covers the hot corner. Massey did swat a solo homer Saturday though, so he may be close to returning to his full duties soon. To be fair, he has produced at a high enough level this season that it makes sense KC would want his bat back in the lineup as soon as possible, posting a .293/.309/.534 slash line and seven homers in only 34 games. This is your last chance to scoop him up if he got dropped. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Jorge Polanco, Mariners: Polanco has came off the IL this week but hasn't done quite as well, going 3-for-15 with a double and seven strikeouts. The 30-year-old has had a rough year overall even when he's been healthy – career-worst 32.1 percent K rate and 63.8 percent contact rate, leading to a .195/.286/.299 slash line in 196 plate appearances – and while the Mariners will give him as much time as they can to figure things out, they do have options if they finally decide to pull the plug. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Third Base

CJ Alexander, Royals: The 27-year-old was having something of a breakout for Triple-A Omaha this season, slashing .326/.371/.571 with 10 homers in 57 games, and the Royals rewarded him with his big-league debut this week. With Massey healthy there isn't really room for Alexander on the infield though, and he hasn't gotten a plate appearance since Tuesday. There's a bit of potential here, which in itself is pretty amazing for a 20th-round pick in 2018, but he's just a deep-league dynasty stash right now. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Armando Alvarez, Athletics: Called up last week, Alvarez was barely playing out of the gate, but the 29-year-old has suddenly started four straight games (three at third base, one at second) and gone 6-for-14 with a double, a steal and five runs. Abraham Toro figures to be out through the All-Star break, and he wasn't playing at such a high level that Alvarez can't steal his job, but let's not put the cart before the horse. His Triple-A numbers at Las Vegas were good, but he was a career minor leaguer coming into 2024. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

J.D. Davis, Yankees: After beginning the season with the Giants before getting cut loose early in camp and grabbed by the A's, Davis has now switched to the other coast after being traded to the Yankees. The 31-year-old will give Ben Rice a short-side platoon partner at first base as New York covers for Anthony Rizzo's absence, but Rice is unproven and Davis did swat 18 homers in 144 games last year for San Francisco. There's a path to more consistent playing time if he finds a groove, or Rice struggles badly. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Shortstop

Jose Tena, Guardians: The 23-year-old has been used as a super-utility player with Triple-A Columbus this season, seeing time at second base, third base and shortstop, and Tena has thrived in the role. Over exactly 300 plate appearances for Columbus he's slashed .290/.337/.477 with 14 homers and 10 steals, although he's been caught eight times. He won't see much action with Cleveland, but he might pay off as a keeper stash, and there's always a chance he gets traded into a bigger role elsewhere. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Taylor Walls, Rays: The Tampa lineup is basically at full strength right now, and Walls seems to be the top option at shortstop, pushing Jose Caballero into a utility role. Walls' defense is the main reason for that arrangement, and he's probably never going to be an actual fantasy asset as a hitter, but his speed is legit. If he keeps getting consistent playing time, the steals should come, even if he doesn't provide much of anything else. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Outfield

Jake Meyers, Astros: Trying to time the market on which Houston outfielder is worth rostering at any given time is probably a losing proposition in the long run, but Meyers is on a nice little heater, batting .345 (10-for-29) over the last nine games with four doubles, two homers, a steal, five RBI and eight runs. The Astros do seem to prefer his defense in center field, so if he's contributing at all with his bat, he'll stay in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Designated Hitter

Jahmai Jones, Yankees: Jones has been working his way into the lineup more often in the second half of June, and while he's still not on the mixed-league radar, the Yankees have enough question marks around the diamond that he might push his way into a steady gig. The 26-year-old has been deployed at second base, third base and both outfield corners, and since June 19 he's batting .263 (5-for-19) with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Last year at Triple-A, Jones slashed .268/.413/.466 in 445 plate appearances with 12 homers and 12 steals, and at one time he did have some prospect cache when coming up through the Angels' system. In AL-only, there are worse ways to fill a bench spot than with a potential late bloomer. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Heston Kjerstad, Orioles: Kjerstad slugged his way back into the majors by slashing .268/.374/.504 over 35 games for Triple-A Norfolk following his mid-May demotion, but this time around it seems like the Orioles are more willing to give him some ABs. The 25-year-old has started four of the last six games, bouncing between the outfield corners and DH, and he's gone 5-for-12 with two homers, seven RBI and a 3:2 BB:K. There wouldn't seem to be room for both Kjerstad and Colton Cowser in the lineup, and I have to think one of them's going to get shipped out for pitching help by the trade deadline. If not though, the momentum right now is with Kjerstad to win that roster battle. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $15; 12-team AL: $25