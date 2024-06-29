Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
The conclusion of last Thursday's slate marked the midpoint of the season? Who had Reynaldo Lopez and Ranger Suarez leading the league in ERA among qualified pitchers? How about Tanner Houck topping the Junior Circuit? Yeah, me neither.
Eleven hurlers posted at least 100 innings. Seth Lugo leads with 110, followed by Corbin Burnes, Logan Gilbert, Zack Wheeler, Logan Webb, Jose Berrios, Houck, Aaron Nola, Nestor Cortes, Erick Fedde and Tyler Glasnow. Honorable mention to Luis Castillo, Tyler Anderson and George Kirby.
Only Chris Sale, Lugo and Suarez are on pace for 20 wins as they finished the first half with 10. Poor Dakota Hudson. The Rockies righty leads with 10 losses.
This is always a fun one. Ryan Helsley is lapping the field with 28 saves. Only Emmanuel Clase, Kyle Finnegan, Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez join Helsley with at least 20 saves.
Some of these names are no doubt surprising. Keep in mind that these are the players driving your league standings. One of the biggest mistakes made is assuming it's harder to make up points in ratios (ERA, WHIP, BAvg) relative to the counting stats.
The dirty little secret is it's easier! The midway point means you still have half a season to make up ground (or hopefully protect your lead). The above names will look a lot different at season's end, and so will your standings.
As usual, the rankings will be refreshed late Sunday night/early Monday morning. Please direct all rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'll be happy to handle rankings queries below.

Week of July 1 - 6
Week of July 1 - 6
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|at MIN, at CIN
|2
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|vs. MIL
|3
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|at MIA
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|at SEA
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|at CHC
|6
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|vs. CIN, vs. BOS
|Excess walks catching up
|7
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|vs. SF, vs. PHI
|8
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|at WAS
|9
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|vs. DET
|Taking advantage of soft schedule
|10
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|vs. SF
|11
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|at CLE, at MIA
|Pitching his way onto a contender
|12
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|at TEX
|13
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. BAL
|14
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|at SEA
|15
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|at NYY
|16
|Max Fried
|ATL
|vs. PHI
|17
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|vs. DET
|18
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|vs. SF
|2.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP over last 17.1 IP with 30 K and just 3 BB
|19
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|at SEA
|20
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|vs. LAA
|21
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|vs. STL, vs. NYM
|Coming off extended rest
|22
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|at MIA, at NYY
|23
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|vs. HOU, at SEA
|24
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|at CHC
|Forget Big 3, Philly has a Big 4
|25
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|vs. BAL, vs. TOR
|In a rut, 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over last 16.1 IP
|26
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|vs. BOS
|27
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|at COL
|28
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|at TOR, at MIN
|Quite a turnaround: 0.47 ERA, 0.89 WHIP over last 19 IP with 22 K and only 3 BB
|29
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|at ATL
|30
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|at ATL
|31
|Brady Singer
|KC
|vs. TB, at COL
|32
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. BAL
|33
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|at PIT, at WAS
|34
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|at TOR
|35
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|vs. TOR
|36
|Logan Webb
|SF
|at ATL
|37
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|at SD
|38
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|vs. SD, vs. TB
|4 HR allowed over last 16 IP
|39
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|at COL
|40
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|vs. CIN
|41
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|vs. ARI
|42
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|vs. BOS
|43
|Reese Olson
|DET
|at CIN
|44
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|vs. HOU
|45
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|at TEX, vs. ARI
|46
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|at TOR
|Continues to outpitch peripherals (2.49 ERA, 4.20 xFIP, 4.25 SIERA)
|47
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|vs. ARI
|48
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|vs. DET, vs. HOU
|49
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|at LAD
|50
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|at MIA
|51
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|vs. TB
|52
|David Peterson
|NYM
|at WAS, at PIT
|28%
|53
|Drew Thorpe
|CWS
|at CLE
|25%
|54
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|vs. ARI
|55
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|at MIN
|56
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|at WAS
|57
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|58
|Michael King
|SD
|vs. ARI
|59
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|at KC
|60
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|at ATL, at CLE
|61
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|vs. HOU
|62
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|vs. STL
|63
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|vs. SF
|64
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|at SEA
|65
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|vs. NYM, vs. STL
|66
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|vs. TB
|67
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|vs. SD
|68
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|at OAK
|69
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|at PIT
|70
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|at KC
|71
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|at OAK
|72
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|at MIN
|73
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|vs. BOS, vs. CWS
|0%
|0%
|74
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|vs. CWS
|75
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|at TEX
|76
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|vs. CWS, vs. SF
|77
|Zach Plesac
|LAA
|at OAK
|0%
|0%
|78
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|at CHC
|79
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|at NYY
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|at WAS
|12%
|82
|Blake Snell
|SF
|at ATL
|83
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|at OAK
|84
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|at TOR, at MIN
|19%
|85
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|vs. ARI
|10%
|86
|Mix 15 Reliever
|87
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|at CHC
|31%
|88
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|vs. NYM
|89
|David Festa
|MIN
|vs. DET
|0%
|0%
|90
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at PIT
|49%
|91
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|vs. PHI, vs. LAA
|1%
|0%
|92
|James Paxton
|LAD
|vs. MIL
|93
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|at CLE
|0%
|0%
|94
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|at WAS
|95
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|at WAS
|96
|Roansy Contreras
|LAA
|at OAK, at CHC
|0%
|0%
|97
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|vs. LAA
|4%
|98
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|at PIT
|99
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|vs. PHI
|100
|Spencer Howard
|SF
|at CLE
|0%
|0%
|101
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|at SD
|102
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|vs. TB
|25%
|103
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|vs. HOU
|104
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|at MIA
|105
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|at TEX
|106
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|vs. PHI
|107
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|at OAK
|34%
|108
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|vs. CWS
|109
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|vs. CIN
|110
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|at MIN
|12%
|111
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|vs. MIL
|112
|Zack Littell
|TB
|at KC, at TEX
|113
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|vs. MIL
|3%
|0%
|114
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|at NYY
|48%
|115
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|vs. LAA, vs. BAL
|1%
|116
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|vs. NYM
|117
|Casey Mize
|DET
|at CIN
|24%
|118
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|8%
|119
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|at NYY
|0%
|0%
|120
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|vs. TB
|121
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|vs. BOS
|10%
|122
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|vs. HOU
|123
|Jhonathan Diaz
|SEA
|vs. TOR
|0%
|0%
|124
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|vs. STL
|0%
|0%
|125
|German Marquez
|COL
|vs. KC
|0%
|0%
|126
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|vs. MIL
|13%
|127
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|vs. BAL
|4%
|128
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|4%
|129
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|vs. STL
|7%
|0%
|130
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|vs. HOU, at SEA
|28%
|131
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|at PIT
|0%
|0%
|132
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|vs. NYM
|133
|Kyle Tyler
|MIA
|vs. BOS
|0%
|0%
|134
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|at MIA
|9%
|135
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|vs. PHI
|136
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|vs. STL
|6%
|0%
|137
|Michael Mercado
|PHI
|at CHC, at ATL
|0%
|0%
|138
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|vs. CWS
|0%
|0%
|139
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|at COL
|10%
|140
|JP Sears
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|24%
|141
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|at COL, at LAD
|4%
|0%
|142
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|vs. SD
|143
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|at NYY, vs. DET
|6%
|0%
|144
|Dallas Keuchel
|MIL
|at COL, at LAD
|0%
|0%
|145
|Chad Kuhl
|CWS
|at CLE
|0%
|0%
|146
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|at COL
|147
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|vs. DET
|24%
|148
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|vs. BAL
|1%
|0%
|149
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|at LAD, at SD
|4%
|0%
|150
|Yonny Chirinos
|MIA
|vs. CWS
|0%
|0%
|151
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|vs. SF
|38%
|152
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|at LAD
|153
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|at LAD
|2%
|0%
|154
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|vs. MIL
|0%
|0%
|155
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|vs. KC
|0%
|0%
|156
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|at TEX
|1%
|0%
|157
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|vs. MIL, vs. KC
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|at MIN, at CIN
|2
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|at MIA
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|at SEA
|4
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|vs. CIN, vs. BOS
|Excess walks catching up
|5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|vs. DET
|Taking advantage of soft schedule
|6
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|at CLE, at MIA
|Pitching his way onto a contender
|7
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. BAL
|8
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|at SEA
|9
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|at NYY
|10
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|vs. SF
|2.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP over last 17.1 IP with 30 K and just 3 BB
|11
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|at SEA
|12
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|at MIA, at NYY
|13
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|vs. HOU, at SEA
|14
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|vs. BAL, vs. TOR
|In a rut, 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over last 16.1 IP
|15
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|vs. BOS
|16
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|at COL
|17
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|at TOR, at MIN
|Quite a turnaround: 0.47 ERA, 0.89 WHIP over last 19 IP with 22 K and only 3 BB
|18
|Brady Singer
|KC
|vs. TB, at COL
|19
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. BAL
|20
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|at TOR
|21
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|vs. TOR
|22
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|vs. SD, vs. TB
|4 HR allowed over last 16 IP
|23
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|at COL
|24
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|vs. CIN
|25
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|vs. BOS
|26
|Reese Olson
|DET
|at CIN
|27
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|vs. HOU
|28
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|at TOR
|Continues to outpitch peripherals (2.49 ERA, 4.20 xFIP, 4.25 SIERA)
|29
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|vs. DET, vs. HOU
|30
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|at MIA
|31
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|vs. TB
|32
|Drew Thorpe
|CWS
|at CLE
|33
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|at MIN
|34
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|at KC
|35
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|vs. HOU
|36
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|at SEA
|37
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|vs. TB
|38
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|vs. SD
|39
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|at OAK
|40
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|at KC
|41
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|at OAK
|42
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|at MIN
|43
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|vs. CWS
|44
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|at TEX
|45
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|vs. CWS, vs. SF
|46
|Zach Plesac
|LAA
|at OAK
|47
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|at CHC
|48
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|at OAK
|49
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|at TOR, at MIN
|50
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|at CHC
|51
|David Festa
|MIN
|vs. DET
|52
|Roansy Contreras
|LAA
|at OAK, at CHC
|53
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|vs. TB
|54
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|vs. HOU
|55
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|at MIA
|56
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|at TEX
|57
|AL Reliever
|58
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|at OAK
|59
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|vs. CWS
|60
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|vs. CIN
|61
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|at MIN
|62
|Zack Littell
|TB
|at KC, at TEX
|63
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|vs. LAA, vs. BAL
|64
|Casey Mize
|DET
|at CIN
|65
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|at NYY
|66
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|vs. TB
|67
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|vs. HOU
|68
|Jhonathan Diaz
|SEA
|vs. TOR
|69
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|vs. BAL
|70
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|71
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|vs. HOU, at SEA
|72
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|at MIA
|73
|JP Sears
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|74
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|vs. SD
|75
|Chad Kuhl
|CWS
|at CLE
|76
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|vs. BAL
|77
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|vs. SF
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|vs. MIL
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|at CHC
|3
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|vs. SF, vs. PHI
|4
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|at WAS
|5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|vs. SF
|6
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|at TEX
|7
|Max Fried
|ATL
|vs. PHI
|8
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|vs. DET
|9
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|vs. LAA
|10
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|vs. STL, vs. NYM
|Coming off extended rest
|11
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|at CHC
|Forget Big 3, Philly has a Big 4
|12
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|at ATL
|13
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|at ATL
|14
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|at PIT, at WAS
|15
|Logan Webb
|SF
|at ATL
|16
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|at SD
|17
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|vs. ARI
|18
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|at TEX, vs. ARI
|19
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|vs. ARI
|20
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|at LAD
|21
|David Peterson
|NYM
|at WAS, at PIT
|22
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|vs. ARI
|23
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|at WAS
|24
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|25
|Michael King
|SD
|vs. ARI
|26
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|at ATL, at CLE
|27
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|vs. STL
|28
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|vs. SF
|29
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|vs. NYM, vs. STL
|30
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|at PIT
|31
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|vs. BOS, vs. CWS
|32
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|at NYY
|33
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|at WAS
|34
|Blake Snell
|SF
|at ATL
|35
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|vs. ARI
|36
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|vs. NYM
|37
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at PIT
|38
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|vs. PHI, vs. LAA
|39
|James Paxton
|LAD
|vs. MIL
|40
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|at CLE
|41
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|at WAS
|42
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|at WAS
|43
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|vs. LAA
|44
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|at PIT
|45
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|vs. PHI
|46
|Spencer Howard
|SF
|at CLE
|47
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|at SD
|48
|NL Reliever
|49
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|vs. PHI
|50
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|vs. MIL
|51
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|vs. MIL
|52
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|at NYY
|53
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|vs. NYM
|54
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|55
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|vs. BOS
|56
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|vs. STL
|57
|German Marquez
|COL
|vs. KC
|58
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|vs. MIL
|59
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|vs. STL
|60
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|at PIT
|61
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|vs. NYM
|62
|Kyle Tyler
|MIA
|vs. BOS
|63
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|vs. PHI
|64
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|vs. STL
|65
|Michael Mercado
|PHI
|at CHC, at ATL
|66
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|vs. CWS
|67
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|at COL
|68
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|at COL, at LAD
|69
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|at NYY, vs. DET
|70
|Dallas Keuchel
|MIL
|at COL, at LAD
|71
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|at COL
|72
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|vs. DET
|73
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|at LAD, at SD
|74
|Yonny Chirinos
|MIA
|vs. CWS
|75
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|at LAD
|76
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|at LAD
|77
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|vs. MIL
|78
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|vs. KC
|79
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|at TEX
|80
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|vs. MIL, vs. KC