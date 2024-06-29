Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 29, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The conclusion of last Thursday's slate marked the midpoint of the season? Who had Reynaldo Lopez and Ranger Suarez leading the league in ERA among qualified pitchers? How about Tanner Houck topping the Junior Circuit? Yeah, me neither.

Eleven hurlers posted at least 100 innings. Seth Lugo leads with 110, followed by Corbin Burnes, Logan Gilbert, Zack Wheeler, Logan Webb, Jose Berrios, Houck, Aaron Nola, Nestor Cortes, Erick Fedde and Tyler Glasnow. Honorable mention to Luis Castillo, Tyler Anderson and George Kirby.

Only Chris Sale, Lugo and Suarez are on pace for 20 wins as they finished the first half with 10. Poor Dakota Hudson. The Rockies righty leads with 10 losses.

This is always a fun one. Ryan Helsley is lapping the field with 28 saves. Only Emmanuel Clase, Kyle Finnegan, Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez join Helsley with at least 20 saves.

Some of these names are no doubt surprising. Keep in mind that these are the players driving your league standings. One of the biggest mistakes made is assuming it's harder to make up points in ratios (ERA, WHIP, BAvg) relative to the counting stats.

The dirty little secret is it's easier! The midway point means you still have half a season to make up ground (or hopefully protect your lead). The above names will look a lot different at season's end, and so will your standings.

As usual, the rankings will be

As usual, the rankings will be refreshed late Sunday night/early Monday morning. Please direct all rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'll be happy to handle rankings queries below.

Week of July 1 - 6

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDETat MIN, at CIN   
2Tyler GlasnowLADvs. MIL   
3Garrett CrochetCWSat MIA   
4Corbin BurnesBALat SEA   
5Zack WheelerPHIat CHC   
6Luis GilNYYvs. CIN, vs. BOSExcess walks catching up  
7Reynaldo LopezATLvs. SF, vs. PHI   
8Sonny GraySTLat WAS   
9Bailey OberMINvs. DETTaking advantage of soft schedule  
10Chris SaleATLvs. SF   
11Erick FeddeCWSat CLE, at MIAPitching his way onto a contender  
12Dylan CeaseSDat TEX   
13Logan GilbertSEAvs. BAL   
14Grayson RodriguezBALat SEA   
15Tanner HouckBOSat NYY   
16Max FriedATLvs. PHI   
17Hunter GreeneCINvs. DET   
18Tanner BibeeCLEvs. SF2.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP over last 17.1 IP with 30 K and just 3 BB  
19Kevin GausmanTORat SEA   
20Justin SteeleCHCvs. LAA   
21Jared JonesPITvs. STL, vs. NYMComing off extended rest  
22Kutter CrawfordBOSat MIA, at NYY   
23Jose BerriosTORvs. HOU, at SEA   
24Cristopher SanchezPHIat CHCForget Big 3, Philly has a Big 4  
25Luis CastilloSEAvs. BAL, vs. TORIn a rut, 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over last 16.1 IP  
26Gerrit ColeNYYvs. BOS   
27Cole RagansKCat COL   
28Hunter BrownHOUat TOR, at MINQuite a turnaround: 0.47 ERA, 0.89 WHIP over last 19 IP with 22 K and only 3 BB  
29Ranger SuarezPHIat ATL   
30Aaron NolaPHIat ATL   
31Brady SingerKCvs. TB, at COL   
32George KirbySEAvs. BAL   
33Kyle GibsonSTLat PIT, at WAS   
34Framber ValdezHOUat TOR   
35Bryce MillerSEAvs. TOR   
36Logan WebbSFat ATL   
37Zac GallenARIat SD   
38Nathan EovaldiTEXvs. SD, vs. TB4 HR allowed over last 16 IP  
39Seth LugoKCat COL   
40Marcus StromanNYYvs. CIN   
41Gavin StoneLADvs. ARI   
42Nestor CortesNYYvs. BOS   
43Reese OlsonDETat CIN   
44Joe RyanMINvs. HOU   
45Yu DarvishSDat TEX, vs. ARI   
46Ronel BlancoHOUat TORContinues to outpitch peripherals (2.49 ERA, 4.20 xFIP, 4.25 SIERA)  
47Bobby MillerLADvs. ARI   
48Simeon Woods RichardsonMINvs. DET, vs. HOU   
49Freddy PeraltaMILat LAD   
50Nick PivettaBOSat MIA   
51Michael LorenzenTEXvs. TB   
52David PetersonNYMat WAS, at PIT 28% 
53Drew ThorpeCWSat CLE 25% 
54Matt WaldronSDvs. ARI   
55Jack FlahertyDETat MIN   
56Sean ManaeaNYMat WAS   
57Paul SkenesPITvs. NYM   
58Michael KingSDvs. ARI   
59Zach EflinTBat KC   
60Jordan HicksSFat ATL, at CLE   
61Pablo LopezMINvs. HOU   
62Mitch KellerPITvs. STL   
63Charlie MortonATLvs. SF   
64Dean KremerBALat SEA   
65MacKenzie GoreWASvs. NYM, vs. STL   
66Michael WachaKCvs. TB   
67Max ScherzerTEXvs. SD   
68Cade PovichBALat OAK   
69Luis SeverinoNYMat PIT   
70Ryan PepiotTBat KC   
71Jose SorianoLAAat OAK   
72Justin VerlanderHOUat MIN   
73Valente BellozoMIAvs. BOS, vs. CWS 0%0%
74Ben LivelyCLEvs. CWS   
75Taj BradleyTBat TEX   
76Gavin WilliamsCLEvs. CWS, vs. SF   
77Zach PlesacLAAat OAK 0%0%
78Tyler AndersonLAAat CHC   
79Andrew AbbottCINat NYY   
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Jose QuintanaNYMat WAS 12% 
82Blake SnellSFat ATL   
83Cole IrvinBALat OAK   
84Spencer ArrighettiHOUat TOR, at MIN 19% 
85Landon KnackLADvs. ARI 10% 
86Mix 15 Reliever     
87Griffin CanningLAAat CHC 31% 
88Jake IrvinWASvs. NYM   
89David FestaMINvs. DET 0%0%
90Miles MikolasSTLat PIT 49% 
91Hayden WesneskiCHCvs. PHI, vs. LAA 1%0%
92James PaxtonLADvs. MIL   
93Hayden BirdsongSFat CLE 0%0%
94Lance LynnSTLat WAS   
95Christian ScottNYMat WAS   
96Roansy ContrerasLAAat OAK, at CHC 0%0%
97Kyle HendricksCHCvs. LAA 4% 
98Tylor MegillNYMat PIT   
99Shota ImanagaCHCvs. PHI   
100Spencer HowardSFat CLE 0%0%
101Brandon PfaadtARIat SD   
102Andrew HeaneyTEXvs. TB 25% 
103Chris BassittTORvs. HOU   
104Brayan BelloBOSat MIA   
105Aaron CivaleTBat TEX   
106Jameson TaillonCHCvs. PHI   
107Albert SuarezBALat OAK 34% 
108Triston McKenzieCLEvs. CWS   
109Carlos RodonNYYvs. CIN   
110Kenta MaedaDETat MIN 12% 
111Walker BuehlerLADvs. MIL   
112Zack LittellTBat KC, at TEX   
113Austin GomberCOLvs. MIL 3%0%
114Frankie MontasCINat NYY 48% 
115Mitch SpenceOAKvs. LAA, vs. BAL 1% 
116Mitchell ParkerWASvs. NYM   
117Casey MizeDETat CIN 24% 
118Bailey FalterPITvs. NYM 8% 
119Josh WinckowskiBOSat NYY 0%0%
120Alec MarshKCvs. TB   
121Trevor RogersMIAvs. BOS 10% 
122Yusei KikuchiTORvs. HOU   
123Jhonathan DiazSEAvs. TOR 0%0%
124Patrick CorbinWASvs. STL 0%0%
125German MarquezCOLvs. KC 0%0%
126Cal QuantrillCOLvs. MIL 13% 
127Hogan HarrisOAKvs. BAL 4% 
128Joey EstesOAKvs. LAA 4% 
129Martin PerezPITvs. STL 7%0%
130Yariel RodriguezTORvs. HOU, at SEA 28% 
131Andre PallanteSTLat PIT 0%0%
132DJ HerzWASvs. NYM   
133Kyle TylerMIAvs. BOS 0%0%
134Jonathan CannonCWSat MIA 9% 
135Spencer SchwellenbachATLvs. PHI   
136Josiah GrayWASvs. STL 6%0%
137Michael MercadoPHIat CHC, at ATL 0%0%
138Roddery MunozMIAvs. CWS 0%0%
139Colin ReaMILat COL 10% 
140JP SearsOAKvs. LAA 24% 
141Bryse WilsonMILat COL, at LAD 4%0%
142Jon GrayTEXvs. SD   
143Graham AshcraftCINat NYY, vs. DET 6%0%
144Dallas KeuchelMILat COL, at LAD 0%0%
145Chad KuhlCWSat CLE 0%0%
146Tobias MyersMILat COL   
147Carson SpiersCINvs. DET 24% 
148Luis MedinaOAKvs. BAL 1%0%
149Ryne NelsonARIat LAD, at SD 4%0%
150Yonny ChirinosMIAvs. CWS 0%0%
151Logan AllenCLEvs. SF 38% 
152Jordan MontgomeryARIat LAD   
153Slade CecconiARIat LAD 2%0%
154Dakota HudsonCOLvs. MIL 0%0%
155Kyle FreelandCOLvs. KC 0%0%
156Randy VasquezSDat TEX 1%0%
157Ryan FeltnerCOLvs. MIL, vs. KC 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDETat MIN, at CIN 
2Garrett CrochetCWSat MIA 
3Corbin BurnesBALat SEA 
4Luis GilNYYvs. CIN, vs. BOSExcess walks catching up
5Bailey OberMINvs. DETTaking advantage of soft schedule
6Erick FeddeCWSat CLE, at MIAPitching his way onto a contender
7Logan GilbertSEAvs. BAL 
8Grayson RodriguezBALat SEA 
9Tanner HouckBOSat NYY 
10Tanner BibeeCLEvs. SF2.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP over last 17.1 IP with 30 K and just 3 BB
11Kevin GausmanTORat SEA 
12Kutter CrawfordBOSat MIA, at NYY 
13Jose BerriosTORvs. HOU, at SEA 
14Luis CastilloSEAvs. BAL, vs. TORIn a rut, 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over last 16.1 IP
15Gerrit ColeNYYvs. BOS 
16Cole RagansKCat COL 
17Hunter BrownHOUat TOR, at MINQuite a turnaround: 0.47 ERA, 0.89 WHIP over last 19 IP with 22 K and only 3 BB
18Brady SingerKCvs. TB, at COL 
19George KirbySEAvs. BAL 
20Framber ValdezHOUat TOR 
21Bryce MillerSEAvs. TOR 
22Nathan EovaldiTEXvs. SD, vs. TB4 HR allowed over last 16 IP
23Seth LugoKCat COL 
24Marcus StromanNYYvs. CIN 
25Nestor CortesNYYvs. BOS 
26Reese OlsonDETat CIN 
27Joe RyanMINvs. HOU 
28Ronel BlancoHOUat TORContinues to outpitch peripherals (2.49 ERA, 4.20 xFIP, 4.25 SIERA)
29Simeon Woods RichardsonMINvs. DET, vs. HOU 
30Nick PivettaBOSat MIA 
31Michael LorenzenTEXvs. TB 
32Drew ThorpeCWSat CLE 
33Jack FlahertyDETat MIN 
34Zach EflinTBat KC 
35Pablo LopezMINvs. HOU 
36Dean KremerBALat SEA 
37Michael WachaKCvs. TB 
38Max ScherzerTEXvs. SD 
39Cade PovichBALat OAK 
40Ryan PepiotTBat KC 
41Jose SorianoLAAat OAK 
42Justin VerlanderHOUat MIN 
43Ben LivelyCLEvs. CWS 
44Taj BradleyTBat TEX 
45Gavin WilliamsCLEvs. CWS, vs. SF 
46Zach PlesacLAAat OAK 
47Tyler AndersonLAAat CHC 
48Cole IrvinBALat OAK 
49Spencer ArrighettiHOUat TOR, at MIN 
50Griffin CanningLAAat CHC 
51David FestaMINvs. DET 
52Roansy ContrerasLAAat OAK, at CHC 
53Andrew HeaneyTEXvs. TB 
54Chris BassittTORvs. HOU 
55Brayan BelloBOSat MIA 
56Aaron CivaleTBat TEX 
57AL Reliever   
58Albert SuarezBALat OAK 
59Triston McKenzieCLEvs. CWS 
60Carlos RodonNYYvs. CIN 
61Kenta MaedaDETat MIN 
62Zack LittellTBat KC, at TEX 
63Mitch SpenceOAKvs. LAA, vs. BAL 
64Casey MizeDETat CIN 
65Josh WinckowskiBOSat NYY 
66Alec MarshKCvs. TB 
67Yusei KikuchiTORvs. HOU 
68Jhonathan DiazSEAvs. TOR 
69Hogan HarrisOAKvs. BAL 
70Joey EstesOAKvs. LAA 
71Yariel RodriguezTORvs. HOU, at SEA 
72Jonathan CannonCWSat MIA 
73JP SearsOAKvs. LAA 
74Jon GrayTEXvs. SD 
75Chad KuhlCWSat CLE 
76Luis MedinaOAKvs. BAL 
77Logan AllenCLEvs. SF 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tyler GlasnowLADvs. MIL 
2Zack WheelerPHIat CHC 
3Reynaldo LopezATLvs. SF, vs. PHI 
4Sonny GraySTLat WAS 
5Chris SaleATLvs. SF 
6Dylan CeaseSDat TEX 
7Max FriedATLvs. PHI 
8Hunter GreeneCINvs. DET 
9Justin SteeleCHCvs. LAA 
10Jared JonesPITvs. STL, vs. NYMComing off extended rest
11Cristopher SanchezPHIat CHCForget Big 3, Philly has a Big 4
12Ranger SuarezPHIat ATL 
13Aaron NolaPHIat ATL 
14Kyle GibsonSTLat PIT, at WAS 
15Logan WebbSFat ATL 
16Zac GallenARIat SD 
17Gavin StoneLADvs. ARI 
18Yu DarvishSDat TEX, vs. ARI 
19Bobby MillerLADvs. ARI 
20Freddy PeraltaMILat LAD 
21David PetersonNYMat WAS, at PIT 
22Matt WaldronSDvs. ARI 
23Sean ManaeaNYMat WAS 
24Paul SkenesPITvs. NYM 
25Michael KingSDvs. ARI 
26Jordan HicksSFat ATL, at CLE 
27Mitch KellerPITvs. STL 
28Charlie MortonATLvs. SF 
29MacKenzie GoreWASvs. NYM, vs. STL 
30Luis SeverinoNYMat PIT 
31Valente BellozoMIAvs. BOS, vs. CWS 
32Andrew AbbottCINat NYY 
33Jose QuintanaNYMat WAS 
34Blake SnellSFat ATL 
35Landon KnackLADvs. ARI 
36Jake IrvinWASvs. NYM 
37Miles MikolasSTLat PIT 
38Hayden WesneskiCHCvs. PHI, vs. LAA 
39James PaxtonLADvs. MIL 
40Hayden BirdsongSFat CLE 
41Lance LynnSTLat WAS 
42Christian ScottNYMat WAS 
43Kyle HendricksCHCvs. LAA 
44Tylor MegillNYMat PIT 
45Shota ImanagaCHCvs. PHI 
46Spencer HowardSFat CLE 
47Brandon PfaadtARIat SD 
48NL Reliever   
49Jameson TaillonCHCvs. PHI 
50Walker BuehlerLADvs. MIL 
51Austin GomberCOLvs. MIL 
52Frankie MontasCINat NYY 
53Mitchell ParkerWASvs. NYM 
54Bailey FalterPITvs. NYM 
55Trevor RogersMIAvs. BOS 
56Patrick CorbinWASvs. STL 
57German MarquezCOLvs. KC 
58Cal QuantrillCOLvs. MIL 
59Martin PerezPITvs. STL 
60Andre PallanteSTLat PIT 
61DJ HerzWASvs. NYM 
62Kyle TylerMIAvs. BOS 
63Spencer SchwellenbachATLvs. PHI 
64Josiah GrayWASvs. STL 
65Michael MercadoPHIat CHC, at ATL 
66Roddery MunozMIAvs. CWS 
67Colin ReaMILat COL 
68Bryse WilsonMILat COL, at LAD 
69Graham AshcraftCINat NYY, vs. DET 
70Dallas KeuchelMILat COL, at LAD 
71Tobias MyersMILat COL 
72Carson SpiersCINvs. DET 
73Ryne NelsonARIat LAD, at SD 
74Yonny ChirinosMIAvs. CWS 
75Jordan MontgomeryARIat LAD 
76Slade CecconiARIat LAD 
77Dakota HudsonCOLvs. MIL 
78Kyle FreelandCOLvs. KC 
79Randy VasquezSDat TEX 
80Ryan FeltnerCOLvs. MIL, vs. KC 

