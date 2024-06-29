Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The conclusion of last Thursday's slate marked the midpoint of the season? Who had Reynaldo Lopez and Ranger Suarez leading the league in ERA among qualified pitchers? How about Tanner Houck topping the Junior Circuit? Yeah, me neither.

Eleven hurlers posted at least 100 innings. Seth Lugo leads with 110, followed by Corbin Burnes, Logan Gilbert, Zack Wheeler, Logan Webb, Jose Berrios, Houck, Aaron Nola, Nestor Cortes, Erick Fedde and Tyler Glasnow. Honorable mention to Luis Castillo, Tyler Anderson and George Kirby.

Only Chris Sale, Lugo and Suarez are on pace for 20 wins as they finished the first half with 10. Poor Dakota Hudson. The Rockies righty leads with 10 losses.

This is always a fun one. Ryan Helsley is lapping the field with 28 saves. Only Emmanuel Clase, Kyle Finnegan, Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez join Helsley with at least 20 saves.

Some of these names are no doubt surprising. Keep in mind that these are the players driving your league standings. One of the biggest mistakes made is assuming it's harder to make up points in ratios (ERA, WHIP, BAvg) relative to the counting stats.

The dirty little secret is it's easier! The midway point means you still have half a season to make up ground (or hopefully protect your lead). The above names will look a lot different at season's end, and so will your standings.

As usual, the rankings will be