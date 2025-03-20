Joe Musgrove Injury: Officially placed on IL

The Padres placed Musgrove (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Musgrove will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, so the Padres will strip him of his spot on the 40-man roster and give it to camp standout Gavin Sheets. Musgrove has been working out using plyometric balls this spring, but he isn't expected to begin a proper throwing program until around midseason.