Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings

Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings

Written by 
James Anderson 
Published on October 3, 2024

The MLB Roundtable ranking crew (Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola, Erik Halterman) will have a full Roundtable update later this month, which I can't wait to check out. Since it's already draft-and-hold and best ball season for 2025, I figured I'd get a quick, super-early top 300 up for everyone's perusal.

These are intended specifically for 2025 standard 5x5 rotisserie redraft leagues with a slight lean to draft-and-hold and two-catcher formats, but they should be relevant to all formats. I isolated the relievers at the bottom, which should make the top 300 (just hitters and starting pitchers) even more applicable across scoring formats. REMEMBER THIS if you're drafting off these rankings, relievers are not included in the top 300. 

I've included the positions each player will qualify at next year (20+ games to qualify) and noted free agents and potential free agents. 

I'll be updating the top 400 prospect rankings next week and the dynasty rankings after the postseason. 

1Shohei OhtaniUT/RHPLAD
2Bobby WittSSKC
3Aaron JudgeOFNYY
4Gunnar HendersonSSBAL
5Jose Ramirez3BCLE
6Elly De La CruzSSCIN
7Paul SkenesRHPPIT
8Tarik SkubalLHPDET
9Juan SotoOFFree Agent
10Kyle TuckerOFHOU
11Mookie BettsSS/OFLAD
12Corbin CarrollOFARI
13Vladimir Guerrero1BTOR
14Ronald AcunaOFATL
15Francisco LindorSSNYM
16Jackson ChourioOFMIL
17Julio RodriguezOFSEA
18Freddie Freeman1BLAD
19Bryce Harper1BPHI
20Zack WheelerRHPPHI
21Jazz Chisholm3B/OFNYY
22Logan GilbertRHPSEA
23Dylan CeaseRHPSD
24Yordan AlvarezOFHOU
25Fernando TatisOFSD
26Rafael Devers3BBOS
27Austin Riley3BATL
28Ketel Marte2BARI
29Jackson MerrillOFSD
30James WoodOFWAS
31William ContrerasCMIL
32Matt Olson1BATL
33Jarren DuranOFBOS
34CJ AbramsSSWAS
35Marcell OzunaUTATL
36Michael HarrisOFATL
37Trea TurnerSSPHI
38Manny Machado3BSD
39Pete Alonso1BFree Agent
40Yainer DiazCHOU
41Cole RagansLHPKC
42Chris SaleLHPATL
43George KirbyRHPSEA
44Corbin BurnesRHPFree Agent
45Jacob deGromRHPTEX
46Gerrit ColeRHPNYY
47Blake SnellLHPFree Agent
48Framber ValdezLHPHOU
49Corey SeagerSSTEX
50Royce Lewis3BMIN
51Ozzie Albies2BATL
52Jose Altuve2BHOU
53Zach NetoSSLAA
54Wyatt LangfordOFTEX
55Oneil CruzSS/OFPIT
56Bryce MillerRHPSEA
57Pablo LopezRHPMIN
58Freddy PeraltaRHPMIL
59Aaron NolaRHPPHI
60Tanner BibeeRHPCLE
61Michael KingRHPSD
62Yoshinobu YamamotoRHPLAD
63Jack FlahertyRHPFree Agent
64Garrett CrochetLHPCHW
65Adley RutschmanCBAL
66Bailey OberRHPMIN
67Shota ImanagaLHPCHC
68Luis CastilloRHPSEA
69Grayson RodriguezRHPBAL
70Carlos RodonLHPNYY
71Triston Casas1BBOS
72Josh Naylor1BCLE
73Will SmithCLAD
74Logan O'HoppeCLAA
75Salvador PerezC/1BKC
76Teoscar HernandezOFFree Agent
77Riley GreeneOFDET
78Seiya SuzukiOFCHC
79Bryan ReynoldsOFPIT
80Ezequiel TovarSSCOL
81Willy AdamesSSFree Agent
82Brenton DoyleOFCOL
83Hunter BrownRHPHOU
84Hunter GreeneRHPCIN
85Junior Caminero3BTB
86Mark Vientos3BNYM
87Anthony SantanderOFFree Agent
88Spencer SchwellenbachRHPATL
89Logan WebbRHPSF
90Zac GallenRHPARI
91Sonny GrayRHPSTL
92Cal RaleighCSEA
93Willson ContrerasCSTL
94J.T. RealmutoCPHI
95Spencer StriderRHPATL
96Tyler GlasnowRHPLAD
97Joe RyanRHPMIN
98Justin SteeleLHPCHC
99Lawrence ButlerOFOAK
100Kyle SchwarberUTPHI
101Brent RookerUTOAK
102Luis Garcia2BWAS
103Jordan Westburg3B/2BBAL
104Masyn WinnSSSTL
105Brandon PfaadtRHPARI
106Jared JonesRHPPIT
107Taj BradleyRHPTB
108Christian YelichOFMIL
109Parker MeadowsOFDET
110Pete Crow-ArmstrongOFCHC
111Jake Burger1B/3BMIA
112Spencer Steer1B/OFCIN
113Cody Bellinger1B/OFCHC
114Alec Bohm3BPHI
115Vinnie Pasquantino1BKC
116Francisco AlvarezCNYM
117Anthony VolpeSSNYY
118Ceddanne RafaelaOF/SSBOS
119Marcus Semien2BTEX
120Alex Bregman3BFree Agent
121Christian Walker1BFree Agent
122Zach EflinRHPBAL
123Tanner HouckRHPBOS
124Sandy AlcantaraRHPMIA
125Robbie RayLHPSF
126Kodai SengaRHPNYM
127Bryan WooRHPSEA
128Max FriedLHPFree Agent
129Jasson DominguezOFNYY
130Luis RobertOFCHW
131Luis GilRHPNYY
132Ryan PepiotRHPTB
133Kevin GausmanRHPTOR
134Yusei KikuchiLHPFree Agent
135Kerry CarpenterOFDET
136Colton CowserOFBAL
137Heliot RamosOFSF
138Brice Turang2BMIL
139Bryson Stott2BPHI
140Bo BichetteSSTOR
141Matt Chapman3BSF
142Nick CastellanosOFPHI
143Nico Hoerner2BCHC
144Maikel Garcia2B/3BKC
145Andres Gimenez2BCLE
146Tommy EdmanOFLAD
147Jake McCarthyOFARI
148Randy ArozarenaOFSEA
149Ranger SuarezLHPPHI
150Mike TroutOFLAA
151Jorge SolerOFATL
152Shane BazRHPTB
153Brandon WoodruffRHPMIL
154Gavin WilliamsRHPCLE
155Shea LangeliersCOAK
156Steven KwanOFCLE
157Brandon NimmoOFNYM
158Ian HappOFCHC
159Taylor WardOFLAA
160Seth LugoRHPKC
161Reynaldo LopezRHPATL
162Jeffrey SpringsLHPTB
163Sean ManaeaLHPFree Agent
164Cristopher SanchezLHPPHI
165Colt Keith2BDET
166Dansby SwansonSSCHC
167Gleyber Torres2BFree Agent
168Xander Bogaerts2B/SSSD
169Jackson Holliday2BBAL
170Matt McLain2B/SSCIN
171Jeremy PenaSSHOU
172Xavier EdwardsSSMIA
173Luis Rengifo2B/3BLAA
174Nolan Arenado3BSTL
175Andrew Vaughn1BCHW
176Max Muncy3BLAD
177Trevor StorySSBOS
178Victor RoblesOFSEA
179Byron BuxtonOFMIN
180Josh LoweOFTB
181Wilyer AbreuOFBOS
182Garrett MitchellOFMIL
183Matt WallnerOFMIN
184Nathan EovaldiRHPFree Agent
185Kutter CrawfordRHPBOS
186Bowden FrancisRHPTOR
187Nick PivettaRHPFree Agent
188Joe MusgroveRHPSD
189Hayden BirdsongRHPSF
190Roman AnthonyOFBOS
191Zack Gelof2BOAK
192Ha-Seong KimSSSD
193Carlos CorreaSSMIN
194Yu DarvishRHPSD
195Nestor CortesRHPNYY
196Bubba ChandlerRHPPIT
197Jackson JobeRHPDET
198Ryne NelsonRHPARI
199MacKenzie GoreLHPWAS
200Gavin StoneRHPLAD
201David FestaRHPMIN
202Nick LodoloLHPCIN
203Mitch KellerRHPPIT
204Shane McClanahanLHPTB
205Jordan WalkerOFSTL
206Joey Ortiz3BMIL
207JJ BledayOFOAK
208Lane ThomasOFCLE
209TJ FriedlOFCIN
210Cedric MullinsOFBAL
211Adolis GarciaOFTEX
212Jesus SanchezOFMIA
213Nolan JonesOFCOL
214Alec BurlesonOFSTL
215Jurickson ProfarOFFree Agent
216Josh Jung3BTEX
217Paul Goldschmidt1BFree Agent
218Rhys Hoskins1BMIL
219Michael Busch1BCHC
220Yandy Diaz1BTB
221Luis Arraez1B/2BSD
222Brendan Donovan2B/OFSTL
223Willi Castro2B/3B/SS/OFMIN
224Nathaniel Lowe1BTEX
225Luke Raley1B/OFSEA
226Eugenio Suarez3BARI *$15M club option
227Jo AdellOFLAA
228George SpringerOFTOR
229Tyler O'NeillOFFree Agent
230Dylan CrewsOFWAS
231Andy PagesOFLAD
232David PetersonLHPNYM
233Spencer ArrighettiRHPHOU
234Brayan BelloRHPBOS
235Lourdes GurrielOFARI
236Tyler StephensonCCIN
237Bo NaylorCCLE
238Spencer Torkelson1BDET
239Trevor LarnachOFMIN
240Spencer Horwitz1B/2BTOR
241Christian Encarnacion-Strand1BCIN
242Matt Vierling3B/OFDET
243Brandon MarshOFPHI
244Jonathan India2BCIN
245Ryan McMahon3BCOL
246Brandon Lowe2BTB *$10.5M club option
247Jake Cronenworth1B/2BSD
248Isaac Paredes3BCHC
249Austin WellsCNYY
250Ryan JeffersCMIN
251Gabriel MorenoCARI
252Dean KremerRHPBAL
253Luis SeverinoRHPFree Agent
254Clarke SchmidtRHPNYY
255Kumar RockerRHPTEX
256Tony GonsolinRHPLAD
257Max ScherzerRHPFree Agent
258Ryan WeathersLHPMIA
259Zebby MatthewsRHPMIN
260Michael WachaRHPFree Agent
261Aaron CivaleRHPMIL
262Jose BerriosRHPTOR
263Merrill KellyRHPARI
264Frankie MontasRHPMIL *$20M mutual option
265Erick FeddeRHPSTL
266Michael Massey2BKC
267Connor Norby3BMIA
268Ke'Bryan Hayes3BPIT
269Jose Caballero2B/3B/SSTB
270Ryan Mountcastle1BBAL
271Tyler Soderstrom1BOAK
272Nolan Schanuel1BLAA
273Nick Gonzales2BPIT
274Keibert RuizCWAS
275Joey BartCPIT
276Connor WongCBOS
277Lars NootbaarOFSTL
278Jonny DeLucaOFTB
279Brady SingerRHPKC
280Jameson TaillonRHPCHC
281Chris BassittRHPTOR
282Drew RasmussenRHPTB
283Tylor MegillRHPNYM
284Shane BieberRHPCLE
285Christopher Morel2B/3BTB
286Noelvi Marte3BCIN
287Coby Mayo3BBAL
288Jose Tena3BWAS
289Ernie Clement3B/SSTOR
290Eury PerezRHPMIA
291Dalton RushingCLAD
292Andrew PainterRHPPHI
293Kristian Campbell2BBOS
294David FryC/1B/OFCLE
295Kyle ManzardoUTCLE
296Masataka YoshidaUTBOS
297Casey MizeRHPDET
298Lucas GiolitoRHPBOS
299Bobby MillerRHPLAD
300Edward CabreraRHPMIA

MULTI-POSITION PLAYERS

Eligible at two positions:

Shohei Ohtani (UT/RHP)

Mookie Betts (SS/OF)

Jazz Chisholm (3B/OF)

Oneil Cruz (SS/OF)

Salvador Perez (C/1B)

Jordan Westburg (3B/2B)

Jake Burger (1B/3B)

Spencer Steer (1B/OF)

Cody Bellinger (1B/OF)

Ceddanne Rafaela (OF/SS)

Maikel Garcia (2B/3B)

Xander Bogaerts (2B/SS)

Matt McLain (2B/SS)

Luis Rengifo (2B/3B)

Luis Arraez (1B/2B)

Brendan Donovan (2B/OF)

Luke Raley (1B/OF)

Spencer Horwitz (1B/2B)

Matt Vierling (3B/OF)

Jake Cronenworth (1B/2B)

Christopher Morel (2B/3B)

Ernie Clement (3B/SS)

Eligible at three positions:

Jose Caballero (2B/3B/SS)

David Fry (C/1B/OF)

Eligible at four positions:

Willi Castro (2B/3B/SS/OF)

RELIEVER TIERS

I separated the relievers from everyone else because everyone attacks the position a little differently, so it's more relevant how I rank the relievers than how I rank relievers relevant to players at other positions. 

 TIER ONE  
1Emmanuel ClaseRHPCLE
2Devin WilliamsRHPMIL
3Ryan HelsleyRHPSTL
4Edwin DiazRHPNYM
5Felix BautistaRHPBAL
6Josh HaderLHPHOU
7Raisel IglesiasRHPATL
8Robert SuarezRHPSD
9Mason MillerRHPOAK
 TIER TWO  
10Ryan WalkerRHPSF
11Jhoan DuranRHPMIN
12Andres MunozRHPSEA
13Lucas ErcegRHPKC
14Michael KopechRHPLAD
15Kyle FinneganRHPWAS
16Kenley JansenRHPFree Agent
17Kirby YatesRHPFree Agent
18Alexis DiazRHPCIN
19Justin MartinezRHPARI
20Jason FoleyRHPDET
21Carlos EstevezRHPFree Agent
22David BednarRHPPIT
23Luke WeaverRHPNYY
24Pete FairbanksRHPTB
 TIER THREE  
25Griffin JaxRHPMIN
26Jeff HoffmanRHPFree Agent
27Tanner ScottLHPFree Agent
28Trevor MegillRHPMIL
29A.J. PukLHPARI
30Ben JoyceRHPLAA
31Clay HolmesRHPFree Agent
32Seth HalvorsenRHPCOL
33Jesus TinocoRHPMIA
34Cade SmithRHPCLE
35Chad GreenRHPTOR
36Justin SlatenRHPBOS
 TIER FOUR  
37Tyler HoltonLHPDET
38Evan PhillipsRHPLAD
39Aroldis ChapmanLHPFree Agent
40Ryan PresslyRHPHOU
41Daniel HudsonRHPFree Agent

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
