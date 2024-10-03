Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings

The MLB Roundtable ranking crew (Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola, Erik Halterman) will have a full Roundtable update later this month, which I can't wait to check out. Since it's already draft-and-hold and best ball season for 2025, I figured I'd get a quick, super-early top 300 up for everyone's perusal.

These are intended specifically for 2025 standard 5x5 rotisserie redraft leagues with a slight lean to draft-and-hold and two-catcher formats, but they should be relevant to all formats. I isolated the relievers at the bottom, which should make the top 300 (just hitters and starting pitchers) even more applicable across scoring formats. REMEMBER THIS if you're drafting off these rankings, relievers are not included in the top 300.

I've included the positions each player will qualify at next year (20+ games to qualify) and noted free agents and potential free agents.

I'll be updating the top 400 prospect rankings next week and the dynasty rankings after the postseason.