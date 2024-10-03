Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings

The MLB Roundtable ranking crew (Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola, Erik Halterman) will have a full Roundtable update later this month, which I can't wait to check out. Since it's already draft-and-hold and best ball season for 2025, I figured I'd get a quick, super-early top 300 up for everyone's perusal.
These are intended specifically for 2025 standard 5x5 rotisserie redraft leagues with a slight lean to draft-and-hold and two-catcher formats, but they should be relevant to all formats. I isolated the relievers at the bottom, which should make the top 300 (just hitters and starting pitchers) even more applicable across scoring formats. REMEMBER THIS if you're drafting off these rankings, relievers are not included in the top 300.
I've included the positions each player will qualify at next year (20+ games to qualify) and noted free agents and potential free agents.
I'll be updating the top 400 prospect rankings next week and the dynasty rankings after the postseason.
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|UT/RHP
|LAD
|2
|Bobby Witt
|SS
|KC
|3
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|NYY
|4
|Gunnar Henderson
|SS
|BAL
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|3B
|CLE
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|SS
|CIN
|7
|Paul Skenes
|RHP
|PIT
|8
|Tarik Skubal
|LHP
|DET
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|Free Agent
|10
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|HOU
|11
|Mookie Betts
|SS/OF
|LAD
|12
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|ARI
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B
|TOR
|14
|Ronald Acuna
|OF
|ATL
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|NYM
|16
|Jackson Chourio
|OF
|MIL
|17
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|SEA
|18
|Freddie
MULTI-POSITION PLAYERS
Eligible at two positions:
Shohei Ohtani (UT/RHP)
Mookie Betts (SS/OF)
Jazz Chisholm (3B/OF)
Oneil Cruz (SS/OF)
Salvador Perez (C/1B)
Jordan Westburg (3B/2B)
Jake Burger (1B/3B)
Spencer Steer (1B/OF)
Cody Bellinger (1B/OF)
Ceddanne Rafaela (OF/SS)
Maikel Garcia (2B/3B)
Xander Bogaerts (2B/SS)
Matt McLain (2B/SS)
Luis Rengifo (2B/3B)
Luis Arraez (1B/2B)
Brendan Donovan (2B/OF)
Luke Raley (1B/OF)
Spencer Horwitz (1B/2B)
Matt Vierling (3B/OF)
Jake Cronenworth (1B/2B)
Christopher Morel (2B/3B)
Ernie Clement (3B/SS)
Eligible at three positions:
Jose Caballero (2B/3B/SS)
David Fry (C/1B/OF)
Eligible at four positions:
Willi Castro (2B/3B/SS/OF)
RELIEVER TIERS
I separated the relievers from everyone else because everyone attacks the position a little differently, so it's more relevant how I rank the relievers than how I rank relievers relevant to players at other positions.
|TIER ONE
|1
|Emmanuel Clase
|RHP
|CLE
|2
|Devin Williams
|RHP
|MIL
|3
|Ryan Helsley
|RHP
|STL
|4
|Edwin Diaz
|RHP
|NYM
|5
|Felix Bautista
|RHP
|BAL
|6
|Josh Hader
|LHP
|HOU
|7
|Raisel Iglesias
|RHP
|ATL
|8
|Robert Suarez
|RHP
|SD
|9
|Mason Miller
|RHP
|OAK
|TIER TWO
|10
|Ryan Walker
|RHP
|SF
|11
|Jhoan Duran
|RHP
|MIN
|12
|Andres Munoz
|RHP
|SEA
|13
|Lucas Erceg
|RHP
|KC
|14
|Michael Kopech
|RHP
|LAD
|15
|Kyle Finnegan
|RHP
|WAS
|16
|Kenley Jansen
|RHP
|Free Agent
|17
|Kirby Yates
|RHP
|Free Agent
|18
|Alexis Diaz
|RHP
|CIN
|19
|Justin Martinez
|RHP
|ARI
|20
|Jason Foley
|RHP
|DET
|21
|Carlos Estevez
|RHP
|Free Agent
|22
|David Bednar
|RHP
|PIT
|23
|Luke Weaver
|RHP
|NYY
|24
|Pete Fairbanks
|RHP
|TB
|TIER THREE
|25
|Griffin Jax
|RHP
|MIN
|26
|Jeff Hoffman
|RHP
|Free Agent
|27
|Tanner Scott
|LHP
|Free Agent
|28
|Trevor Megill
|RHP
|MIL
|29
|A.J. Puk
|LHP
|ARI
|30
|Ben Joyce
|RHP
|LAA
|31
|Clay Holmes
|RHP
|Free Agent
|32
|Seth Halvorsen
|RHP
|COL
|33
|Jesus Tinoco
|RHP
|MIA
|34
|Cade Smith
|RHP
|CLE
|35
|Chad Green
|RHP
|TOR
|36
|Justin Slaten
|RHP
|BOS
|TIER FOUR
|37
|Tyler Holton
|LHP
|DET
|38
|Evan Phillips
|RHP
|LAD
|39
|Aroldis Chapman
|LHP
|Free Agent
|40
|Ryan Pressly
|RHP
|HOU
|41
|Daniel Hudson
|RHP
|Free Agent