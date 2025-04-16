Joey Bart Injury: Held out again Wednesday
Bart (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
It's the fifth straight start Bart has missed due to lower-back soreness. Bart had been set to go through pregame testing Tuesday to determine his status, and while he has not yet been placed on the injured list, Bart clearly is not yet ready to play. Henry Davis will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday.
