Joey Bart

Joey Bart Injury: Held out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Bart (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

It's the fifth straight start Bart has missed due to lower-back soreness. Bart had been set to go through pregame testing Tuesday to determine his status, and while he has not yet been placed on the injured list, Bart clearly is not yet ready to play. Henry Davis will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
