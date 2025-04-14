Joey Bart Injury: Out again Monday

Bart (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Bart hasn't played since exiting Friday's 5-3 loss to the Reds due to lower-back discomfort, but he's expected to be available off the bench Monday after manager Derek Shelton said that the backstop caught a bullpen session earlier in the day, per Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. The Pirates called up Henry Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday to provide some extra insurance behind the dish while Bart has been tending to the back injury. Davis started at catcher in the previous two games, but Endy Rodriguez will form a battery with starting pitcher Paul Skenes in Monday's series opener.