Jon Singleton News: Gets minor-league deal

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 12:04pm

The Mets signed Singleton to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

Singleton was released by the Astros in late March after failing to make their Opening Day roster but didn't have to wait long to find another organization. He put up a .707 OPS with 13 home runs over 119 games with the Astros in the 2024 regular season. Singleton will give the Mets some veteran first base depth at Triple-A Syracuse.

