Jordyn Adams News: Cut from big-league camp

The Orioles reassigned Adams to minor-league camp Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Adams was one of nine players dismissed from big-league camp in the Orioles' latest round of roster cuts. The 25-year-old outfielder had seen MLB action with the Angels in both of the past two seasons, slashing a collective .176/.205/.216 with one home run and three stolen bases over 78 plate appearances. He'll likely serve as organizational outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk for the Orioles throughout the 2025 season.