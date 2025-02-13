Jorge Mateo Injury: Not expected for Opening Day

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Thursday that Mateo (elbow) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mateo's rehab from UCL reconstruction surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow is going well, but he will be held out game action until late in spring training. The 29-year-old's stint on the injured list could be relatively brief, and when he returns he will fill a utility role with Baltimore.