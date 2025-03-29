Josh Jung Injury: Fighting neck spasms

Manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that Jung is dealing with neck spasms, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Jung was held out of the Rangers' lineup Saturday, and it now makes more sense why that was the case. Bochy said that the 27-year-old infielder will need a few days of rest for his neck to calm down while the team treats him, though it remains to be seen if he will end up spending time on the injured list. Josh Smith is set to cover third base Saturday and is likely to continue doing so until Jung returns.