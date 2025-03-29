Fantasy Baseball
J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: Removed from Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Realmuto was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals due to a left foot contusion, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The move to replace Realmuto with Rafael Marchan in the bottom of the seventh was done for "precautionary reasons," so it doesn't appear that the former's injury is of much concern, though it could impact his availability for Sunday's series finale. Realmuto finished Saturday's game 0-for-4.

