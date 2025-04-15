Junior Caminero News: Homers in third straight
Caminero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Red Sox.
The Rays' offense exploded for 16 runs and Caminero played his part with a solo home run in the fifth inning. He has gone yard in three straight games to bring his homer total to four on the campaign. After a relatively slow start to the season, Caminero has three multi-hit games in his last five starts and has six runs scored and six RBI in that span.
